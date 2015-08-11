Gerry Mulligan
Miles Davis: At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 (Sony Legacy)
Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
This is Gary McFarland
Gary McFarland epitomized cool to sophisticated audiences of the ‘60s. Avibraphonist and jazz composer, McFarland came to attention as Gerry Mulligan’sarranger in the early ‘60s; he caught the wave of bossa nova and samba andbegan leading his o.. more
Dec 9, 2014 1:35 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Los Saicos
We tend to think of garage rock as the product of exchange between the U.S. and the U.K., going from early rock to The Yardbirds’ electric blues and back to The Count Five and the Nuggets groups. But while the genre’s roots may lie in the E... more
May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews