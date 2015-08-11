RSS

Gerry Mulligan

albumreview_milesdavis.jpg.jpe

Miles Davis enjoyed a long tenure with the annual Newport Jazz Festival. At Newport 1955-1975: The Bootleg Series Vol. 4 collects performances from that event. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:20 PM Album Reviews

ihatehollywood_thisisgarymcfarland.jpg.jpe

Gary McFarland epitomized cool to sophisticated audiences of the ‘60s. Avibraphonist and jazz composer, McFarland came to attention as Gerry Mulligan’sarranger in the early ‘60s; he caught the wave of bossa nova and samba andbegan leading his o.. more

Dec 9, 2014 1:35 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11033.jpe

We tend to think of garage rock as the product of exchange between the U.S. and the U.K., going from early rock to The Yardbirds’ electric blues and back to The Count Five and the Nuggets groups. But while the genre’s roots may lie in the E... more

May 26, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

SOCIAL UPDATES