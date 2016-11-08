Gerrymander
Wisconsin’s Election Laws: What Needs to Change
No matter what happened this Election Day, let’s make sure that, going forward, our government reflects the will of the people—not merely the will of those in power. more
Nov 8, 2016
Wisconsin Gerrymander Lawsuit Will Go to Trial
A group of Democrats have succeeded in putting Wisconsin Republicans’ gerrymandered legislative map on trial and potentially declared unconstitutional. more
Apr 12, 2016
Pro-Republican Gerrymandered Legislative Map Challenged in the Courts
When one party earns 53.5% of the vote statewide but just 39% of seats in the Assembly, you know that something is wrong with how the election was conducted. more
Jul 21, 2015
The Politics of Race
Even though racism remains one of the most intractable social problems in America, the politics of race... more
Aug 7, 2012