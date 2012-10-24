Gershwin
Milwaukee Ballet II Dances Balanchine
Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more
Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM John Schneider Classical Music
Five Years for Milwaukee's Grohmann Museum
In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
New Release Wrap-Up: Brian Wilson Murders Gershwin
T.I.'s latest record, King Uncaged, was supposed to be released today, but as with so many anticipated rap albums, its release was delayed. So what are we left with for new releases this week? A whole lot of rough and forgettable discs, but none o.. more
Aug 17, 2010 2:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Pushed To the Margins, Finally
At the brink of global ruin,manyAmericans suddenly seem willing to consider sensible idea The American Prospect ,News Features more
Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features