RSS

Gershwin

Milwaukee Ballet has an advanced training program for exceptional college-age dancers from around the world. Much of the main company graduated from this program, known as MBII. In addition to covering secondary... more

Oct 24, 2012 10:06 PM Classical Music

blogimage19747.jpe

In 2001, Eckhart Grohmann donated his extensive industrial realism art collection—featuring more than 900 paintings and sculptures—to the Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE). This “Man at Work” collection became the centerpiece. more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

blogimage5716.jpe

T.I.'s latest record, King Uncaged, was supposed to be released today, but as with so many anticipated rap albums, its release was delayed. So what are we left with for new releases this week? A whole lot of rough and forgettable discs, but none o.. more

Aug 17, 2010 2:08 PM On Music

At the brink of global ruin,manyAmericans suddenly seem willing to consider sensible idea The American Prospect ,News Features more

Mar 4, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

SOCIAL UPDATES