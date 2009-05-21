Gerut
More Roster Moves
Newest rumors have both Chris Duffy and Hernan Iribarren will be sentback down to Nashville before the Interleague series with the Twins.Gerut will be put on the roster and the other spot is for RJ Swindleand his slow curve ball of doom.The Twi.. more
Brewers Trade Tony Gwynn, Jr to Padres
The Brewers just traded Tony Gwynn, Jr. to the San Diego Padres for CFJody Gerut. The rumor cam from a SD radio station and Tom H of theJournal-Sentinel got it confirmed.From the J-S: “Gerut, 31, wasbatting .221 with four home runs and 14 RBI i.. more
Neutral Site?
Former Brewers skinflint Bud Selig made yet another faux pas when he sent the Astros to play the Division Champion Cubs in a "neutral" facility, our own Miller Park. Selig was trying to ,Sports more
