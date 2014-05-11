RSS

After carefully considering what it will present as its2014/2015 season, Co-Operative Performance Milwaukee has announced areally interesting series of four plays.In September, the group opens its production of Chekov’s TheSeagull, which also a.. more

May 11, 2014 7:49 AM Theater

In Influenced, we talk to Milwaukee musicians about the artists that shaped and inspired them, both as performers and listeners. In this introductory piece, we spoke with Martin Defatte—former mem,Music Feature more

Feb 4, 2014 10:31 AM Music Feature

In Tandem Theatre returns this holiday season with yet another production of its long-running Cudahy Caroler Christmas show. Chris Flieller returns to the role of a south-sider named Stasch who is desperately trying to get the fictitious Cudahy-ba.. more

Dec 3, 2013 11:00 AM Theater

 Whilepretending disdain for television in its early years, Hollywood was masking theanxiety that those funny boxes with little screens were usurping its centralplace in popular culture. Hollywood stars looked down on TV as beneath .. more

Feb 2, 2013 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

It’s been a bummer of a year for creative hubs in Milwaukee. After a long state of limbo and debate about its future, the Sydney Hih building was demolished into a pile of rubble in August. The legendary building is now just a memory for ge... more

Oct 17, 2012 8:00 AM Local Music

To paraphrase the Exploited, punk's not dead—it's just taking a brief vacation in Milwaukee. The upcoming No Coast Mohawk Fest features more than enough first-generation-inspired punk to satisfy even the most die-hard of fans... more

Aug 1, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music 3 Comments

Bayonne, Louisiana. 1948. After World War II. Before the civil rights movement. During the era of the Jim Crowe south. A schoolteacher is sent to counsel a man on death row—a man unjustly condemned. It’s been described as a heavily dramatic piec.. more

Nov 6, 2011 2:06 PM Theater

Like many in Milwaukee, I’ve often overlooked just how good local hardcore punk favorites Get Rad really are. I’ve never dismissed them as a joke band, though it’s clear that all band members have well-cultivated senses of humor: Their d more

Mar 24, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

Get Rad, Face of Ruin, Choose Your Poison, Quest for Fire and Wolscry are among the hardcore and metal bands that will be playing an all-ages benefit concert tonight for domestic abuse victims. Proceeds from this year’s show will more

Feb 6, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Food pantries need all the help they can get around the holidays, and thankfully the community usually rises to the challenge, helping out with donation drives big and small. Tonight’s benefit show at the Borg Ward leans toward the “small&r... more

Nov 27, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Misfits w/ Speed Freaks, Get Rad and Self Destruckt @ The Modjeska Theater, 8 p.m. Ina feud that resembles the messy split between Pink Floyd’s Roger Watersand,This Week in Milwaukee more

Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

Released late last year, Defiance was the fictionalized movie version of the Bielskis, three Jewish brothers who organized resistance against the Nazis after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The History Channel documentary “The Bi.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

It’ll be a busy day for head-banging as staples of the Milwaukee hardcore scene, the Get Rad, offer not one, but two shows. After Get Rad’s 8:15 p.m. set at Cascio’s Groove Garage and the following fireworks display at the lakefront, the band wil... more

Jul 3, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

