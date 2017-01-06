Giannis
Giannis Antetokounmpo: The Star Milwaukee Deserves
The buzz in Milwaukee is unlike anything we’ve seen before. For a guy who didn’t even start playing basketball till his mid-teens, Giannis Antetokounmpo's insane athleticism is unexplainable at times and the things he is capable of doing on... more
Jan 6, 2017 10:12 AM Jesse Hardacre Milwaukee Bucks
A Wild Bango Spotted in His Natural Habitat
Milwaukee Bucksmascot Bango was spotted today on the corner of Water St and Wisconsin Avetoday. He was driving a Milwaukee Bucks branded Segway in the direction of theSummerfest grounds. It is unusual to see Bango in the wild this time of yea.. more
Jun 30, 2015 5:54 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
Bucks Draft Preview
The Milwaukee Bucks are like the NBA version of Friday Night Lights at the moment. The team is just coming off of a playoff season with a new coach who was a Hall of Fame caliber NBA player, a season in which the team's much-lauded, great hope of.. more
Jun 24, 2015 8:20 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Bucks/Bulls Game 6 Preview
If you read my Bucks playoff preview a couple of weeks ago, I predicted the Bucks to lose their first round series against the Bulls in six games. After the Bucks lost the first three games of the series (although they should have won Game 3—more .. more
Apr 30, 2015 6:32 PM Eric Engelbart Milwaukee Bucks
Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular
Using an array of lasers, video screens, lights and a 50,000-watt sound system, the Michael Jackson Laser Spectacular seeks to replicate the energy, spectacle and volume of a concert from the late King of Pop.Touching on many of Jackson’s more
Aug 6, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Melissa Etheridge Sings Her Own Truth
Melissa Etheridge’s heart beats with a courage and conviction unmatched by most performers. But the musician’s greatest strength may be her ability to look within and embrace herself as she is, something that has given her a unique niche in... more
Aug 4, 2010 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Music Feature
Is a Majority of the Wisconsin Supreme Court Corrupt?
The latest moves of the Wisconsin Supreme Court have so troubled court watchers that a special legislative committee is being launched to focus on reforming the self-policing court.In the past week, the court has passed permissive rules on ... more
Jul 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments