Giants Have Us In Their Books

UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more

Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Theater

It’skind of strange to think that fairy tales have become kid’s stuff. Older fairytales were intended for adults as well as children. Over the years, the ancientstories have evolved into something that had become very sanitized and veryjuvenil.. more

Nov 20, 2014 6:32 AM Theater

Japanese restaurants are becoming more common in Milwaukee—seemingly every neighborhood has one. Too often, however, the menus feature the same options for tempura, teriyaki and sushi. One restaurant that breaks the mold is Midori Fusion (1... more

May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Dining Preview

