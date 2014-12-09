Giants Have Us In Their Books
UWM Theatre’s ‘Giants Have Us in Their Books’
UW-Milwaukee Department of Theatre staged a provocative and comic series of shorts with a one-week-only production José Rivera’s Giants Have Us In Their Books. more
Dec 9, 2014 11:08 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Giants Have Us In Their Books at UWM
It’skind of strange to think that fairy tales have become kid’s stuff. Older fairytales were intended for adults as well as children. Over the years, the ancientstories have evolved into something that had become very sanitized and veryjuvenil.. more
Nov 20, 2014 6:32 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Midori Fusion Japanese Restaurant Stands Out
Japanese restaurants are becoming more common in Milwaukee—seemingly every neighborhood has one. Too often, however, the menus feature the same options for tempura, teriyaki and sushi. One restaurant that breaks the mold is Midori Fusion (1... more
May 18, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview