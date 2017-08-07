Gil Evans
Jazz Visions on the Lake Offered Three Distinct Takes on the Genre
Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more
Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Tyler Friedman Concert Reviews
Ryan Truesdell /Gil Evans Centennial Project
The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the... more
Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
Miles at Montreux
Miles Davis was thin and cool, his face half hidden behind bumblebee shades. He glanced warily at his band and past the cameras ringing the stage at the 1973 Montreux Jazz Festival. The electronic tinkle and hum from the musicians as they warmed.. more
Jun 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Conor Oberst and the Mystic Valley Band
Though Bright Eye was already an amorphous project, with a revolving line-up from album to album and tour to tour, Oberst put that group on hiatus last year to release a self-titled solo album, which he recorded with a new ensemble dubbed... more
Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Today in Milwaukee