Gil Evans

Three groups of Milwaukee players delved into the repertoire of jazz music’s long history and intimated what the genre’s future could be. more

Aug 7, 2017 10:07 AM Concert Reviews

The late Gil Evans was the godfather of modern jazz arrangements, the bridge from Debussy and Ellington to Maria Schneider and Darcy James Argue. His brooding tapestries engulfed the... more

Aug 28, 2012 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Miles Davis was thin and cool, his face half hidden behind bumblebee shades. He glanced warily at his band and past the cameras ringing the stage at the 1973 Montreux Jazz Festival. The electronic tinkle and hum from the musicians as they warmed.. more

Jun 23, 2011 12:46 PM I Hate Hollywood

Though Bright Eye was already an amorphous project, with a revolving line-up from album to album and tour to tour, Oberst put that group on hiatus last year to release a self-titled solo album, which he recorded with a new ensemble dubbed... more

Jun 25, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

