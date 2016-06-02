Girls Pint Out
Women in Beer: Deb Carey
The first time I met Deb Carey she was sharing her story at thecraft beer bar, The Sugar Maple, to a crowd of people. She looked like a reallycool Grandma, but swore like a sailor. I instantly needed to get to know her.As a Wisconsinite.. more
Jun 2, 2016 4:56 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Woman Up! Health and Lifestyle Expo Joins Entertainment with Education
This year Shepherd Express will hold its 3rdannual Woman Up! Health andLifestyle Expo presented by AuroraHealth Care. On Saturday, February 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Wisconsin State Fair ExpoCenter will play home to a d.. more
Feb 2, 2016 3:23 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Soaking In A Beer Moment
You may think I’m crazy, I’ve been called worse, but beermoments are a real thing. Let me explain. It’s when you drink or eat or bothsomething (in this case, beer) and you commit it to memory. You savor it notonly with your senses but fireworks.. more
Dec 11, 2015 10:09 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
The First Annual Wisconsin Craft Beer Festival
Living in Wisconsin, AKA Brew City, weare saturated with good beer and people’s opinions about beer. Of course, I have my own opinions, but thisbeer blog is dedicated to the people who geek out over the history of hops andthe different compone.. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:21 PM Maggie Skinner Eat/Drink
Young Frankenstein
Following the success of his musical adaptation of The Producers , Mel Brooks penned a stage version of another one of his movies, 1974’s Young Frankenstein , an extended riff of the classic MGM horror films of the 1930s more
Nov 4, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass
The Bel Canto Chorus celebrates bluegrass in both its past and present iterations in the company’s latest program, “The World Beloved: A Bluegrass Mass.” Spotlighting the Bel Canto Boy Choir, the concert includes performances of folk more
Oct 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Brewers vs. Marlins
Baseball season in Milwaukee comes to a close today when the Milwaukee Brewers play their final home game of the year against the Florida Marlins at 1:10 p.m. more
Sep 26, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Mark Olson and Backyard Tire Fire
Singer-songwriter Mark Olson broke away from his beloved alt-country band The Jayhawks in 1996 to pursue a solo career with the help of his own band, The Original Harmony Ridge Creekdippers (which featured his wife, Victoria Williams) more
Sep 16, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee