Milwaukee’s ILB Beer Club Makes the Case for Home Brew
As beer culture continues to flourish, so too have Milwaukee beer clubs. Thereare at least several public beer clubs, including popular meetups at Stubby’s andComet Café, and they all operate more or less the same way: Beer enthusiastsand newco.. more
Feb 18, 2014 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Creator of the Blue Fist Speaks Out
Carrie Worthen created the iconic Blue Fist, which has quickly become a symbol of solidarity and a political rallying point around Wisconsin. The Appleton native graduated from UW-Milwaukee before moving to Los Angeles, where she works in..... more
Jun 8, 2011 12:00 AM Willy Thorn Off the Cuff 10 Comments
M&I's Outgoing Chair Is a Tea Partier?
Oct 22, 2010 6:27 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
The Right-Wingers Who Cried Wolf
Listening to right-wing talk radio on the day after Congress passed health care reform, Bill O'Reilly was stunned. To him, the hosts and the callers sounded "crazed" as they shrieked about "the end of the world, we're socialist now, we have more
Mar 29, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 3 Comments
It Is Happening Here
Let’s pause and give thanks to Glenn Beck.No, seriously—because that's what he's due.We owe this talk-show-host-turned-political-leader gratitude for using his televised keynote address to the Conservative Political Action Conference to so more
Feb 26, 2010 12:00 AM David Sirota News Features 7 Comments
Barney & Bee
In the Renaissance Theaterworks’ production of Barney & Bee, starring Laura Gray and Norman Moses, it’s the early 1970s and Jo and Stephen are hosting a dinner party. The comedy's central conflict is introduced early on, when Jo and Ste,Tod... more
Mar 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments