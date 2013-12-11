RSS

Glenn Widdicombe

Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more

Dec 11, 2013 1:37 AM Theater

The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more

Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Theater

UW-Milwaukee's appealing production of John Walch's The Nature of Mutation tells the tale of a private prep school that is given a large donation in exchange for teaching “intelligent design” as part of its curriculum... more

Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Theater

