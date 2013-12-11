Glenn Widdicombe
Ibsen’s Odyssey in America
Romulus Linney’s retelling of Henrik Ibsen’s classic Peer Gynt neatly drops the epic story of Self into the context of early-20th-century Appalachia. In UW-Milwaukee’s production of Gint, we are asked to consider no less than what it means ... more
Dec 11, 2013 1:37 AM Selena Milewski Theater
‘Gint’ in Appalachia
The legend of Peer Gynt is an exhaustive, fantastical one. A ragged man becomes highly successful only to find his fortunes turn over the course of many, many years. It’s a long and winding journey based in Norwegian folklore. Many years af... more
Nov 27, 2013 1:34 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Compelling Cast Boosts UWM's 'Nature of Mutation'
UW-Milwaukee's appealing production of John Walch's The Nature of Mutation tells the tale of a private prep school that is given a large donation in exchange for teaching “intelligent design” as part of its curriculum... more
Mar 14, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater