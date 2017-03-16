The Globe
Big Mother Gig Leads a Night of Milwaukee Alt-Rock Reunions Saturday at Turner Hall
Richard Jankovich can’t look back at Big Mother Gig’soriginal run without wondering what if. With a gleefully rough-around-the-edgessound akin to The Replacement and Soul Asylum, the band was making a solid namefor itself in the early ’90s, reg.. more
Mar 16, 2017 5:54 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Promise Ring Reunites and Reminisces
Waxing nostalgic is inevitable with any reunion, and Dan Didier, drummer for lauded Milwaukee band The Promise Ring, has more than good reason to do so. “There was a small-knit community here,” he says, remembering a Milwaukee that regul... more
Feb 22, 2012 12:00 AM Erin Wolf Local Music
Symphonic Benchmarks
Guest conductor James Gaffigan kicks off the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s 2011 schedule with a concert comprising two very different symphonies and a contemporary concerto.Though Wolfgang Mozart (1756-91) composed music throughout his all... more
Jan 12, 2011 12:00 AM John Jahn Classical Music
Memories of The Globe East
On ThirdCoast Digest, DJ Hostettler posted an excellent remembrance piece today about the old Globe East, an anchor of the East Side music scene in the 1990s, before North Avenue was completely overrun by college bars. It's a must-read for any stu.. more
Sep 3, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Dr. Dre vs. Grizzly Bear
I'm usually wrong about these things, but I still think that Grizzly Bear's "Two Weeks" sounds uncannily like Dr. Dre's "Still D.R.E.," at least insofar as any song by Grizzly Bear could sound like a late '90s, West Coast rap hit. Try playing bo.. more
Jun 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Controlled Demo
Milwaukee rappers and activist Viva Fidel has branched out into the world of cinema with h Controlled Demo ,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 27, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Globe's 15th Anniversary Party
For years Ian Pesch owned two of the most important bars of Milwaukee’s ’90s music scene, the Globe East and the Globe West. This tonight and tomorrow night, at his new South Side bar, Liquor Sw,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments