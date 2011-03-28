The Go Team
The Go! Team
Having a signature sound is a double-edged sword for most acts. On one hand, a unique voice will always stand out against the cookie-cutter rabble. Then again, it can quickly become constrictive. Once the idiosyncrasies of your style become... more
Mar 28, 2011 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Album Reviews
New Release Wrap-Up: Not Much to See Here
Unless you're into George Michael reissues or Le Tigre side projects, it's a mostly inconsequential week for new album releases, so to be honest, I haven't heard any of the following new albumsthough what I have heard of the new Go! Team recor.. more
Feb 1, 2011 4:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Guster
Following the jam-band business model even though they don’t much care for jamming, Guster has gradually built their following by encouraging tape trading and touring colleges like the one that spawned them 18 year’s ago, Tufts University. ... more
Apr 30, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
CSS
Haling from Sao Paolo, and sounding like a self-aware, electro-chic version of Avril Lavig Donkey ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jul 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee