God Of Carnage
A Bumpy Kind of Carnage
Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more
Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Reza’s ‘God of Carnage’ Returns to Milwaukee
French playwright Yasmina Reza’s piece God of Carnage (translated by Christopher Hampton) was inspired by a real conversation between Reza and a mother whose teenage boy got into a fight with another boy, resulting in a broken tooth. Off th... more
Feb 10, 2015 11:49 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Aggressive, Dark Comedy Downtown
Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more
Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Brand New Theater in Milwaukee
Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more
Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Amanda Sullivan Theater
Umbrella Group: Milwaukee’s Newest Theater Company
BoJohnson and a group of others who had worked on a recent production of KingLear that was staged at the Alchemist Theatre have formed a new theatrecompany, Umbrella Group. Joining Bo Johnson under the Umbrella are agroup of talented actors in.. more
May 7, 2014 12:28 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
God Of Carnage In Door County
It’s the simplest ideas that end up seeming the most brilliantly allegorical. Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is a particularly brilliant bit of allegorical comedy. Here we have two calm, rational pairs of parents meeting for a discussion about ho.. more
Sep 2, 2011 11:58 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
