God Of Carnage

theatrereview_offthewall.jpg.jpe

Photo by Jeremy C. Welter

Off the Wall Theatre witnesses how difficult it can be to bring an intricate, little 90-minute drama to the stage as it presents Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage. more

Feb 23, 2015 12:55 AM Theater

theaterpreview_godofcarnage.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

French playwright Yasmina Reza’s piece God of Carnage (translated by Christopher Hampton) was inspired by a real conversation between Reza and a mother whose teenage boy got into a fight with another boy, resulting in a broken tooth. Off th... more

Feb 10, 2015 11:49 PM Theater

10537444_1454079971508609_8678578364608669597_n.jpg.jpe

Umbrella Group brings the Milwaukee premiere of God of Carnage to life in an aggressively clever little combustion that lights up the Downtown Milwaukee theater scene. A deft cast slices through Yasmina Reza’s dark, destructive comedy. Unde... more

Jul 16, 2014 4:14 PM Theater

Umbrella Group Milwaukee, the city’s newest theater company, was founded in May by a handful of Milwaukee’s premier acting and directing talents: Bo Johnson, Libby Amato, Anna Figlesthaler, Matt Wickey, Jason Will and Erin Eggers. The organ... more

Jul 5, 2014 12:43 AM Theater

umbrella group.jpg.jpe

BoJohnson and a group of others who had worked on a recent production of KingLear that was staged at the Alchemist Theatre have formed a new theatrecompany, Umbrella Group. Joining Bo Johnson under the Umbrella are agroup of talented actors in.. more

May 7, 2014 12:28 PM Theater

It’s the simplest ideas that end up seeming the most brilliantly allegorical. Yasmina Reza’s God of Carnage is a particularly brilliant bit of allegorical comedy. Here we have two calm, rational pairs of parents meeting for a discussion about ho.. more

Sep 2, 2011 11:58 AM Theater

