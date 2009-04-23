RSS

But It Had Gone

blogimage3388.jpe

Love it or hate it, the most popular show on television, "American Idol," is also the oddest show on television. In one of the show's most brazenly cheesy features, every week its contestants dress up in elaborate costumes to film a Ford commer.. more

Apr 23, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

blogimage3388.jpe

  Sweet's forays into California-rock harmonies with the Thorns and '60s cover tunes Sunshine Lies ,CD Reviews more

Aug 24, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage3035.jpe

It’s gallery night. By now you know the drill: Galleries around the city, both larg Momofuku ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 25, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES