Gospel Gossip
Brief Candles' Long-Awaited Follow-Up
Brief Candles singer Kevin Dixon opens the song “Skylark” on the band's new Fractured Days LP with an admission. “I spent way too long to write this song,” he sings, “I didn't know how long it'd take.” For anybody who has followed ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Tokyo Sonata
The manicured order of a tastefully appointed home is disarranged by a sudden wind rushing through an open window at the start of Tokyo Sonata. Cut to a drab and cubicled office, where the home’s owner is about to be swept away by a metaphorical .. more
May 19, 2010 2:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Here's The 2010 Lineup For Summerfest's All-Local Groove Stage
May 13, 2010 3:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
APT: No Matinees in June
There’s a forecast for snow tomorrow. Eerie, plastic decorative Santas still lurk outside a number of houses on my side of town. In spite of the lingering signs of winter, I’m still thinking ahead to summer. As the theatre season winds down, I.. more
Apr 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brief Candles w/ Gospel Gossip
Pairing a shoegazey squall with a polite, C86 jangle and sweet, Juliana Hatfield-esque Sing Into My Mouth ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 31, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Jan. 29 - Feb. 4
Thursday, Jan. 29 The Paul Collins Beat w/ Gentleman Jesse and His Men @ Club Garibaldi, 10 p.m. ThePaul Co,This Week in Milwaukee more
Jan 28, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Gospel Gossip
While the internet hype machine has doubtlessly done much to break deserving bands, its ev High School Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 3, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee