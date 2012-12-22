Gospels
Review: Reflections on UWM's Exhibition"Nativity"
In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, a place ofquiet reflection can be discovered in the University of Milwaukee Wisconsin’sart history gallery. Their exhibition “Nativity” presents more than two dozenprints, primarily etchings. e.. more
Dec 22, 2012 1:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
The Poems of Jesus Christ (W.W. Norton), translated by Willis Barnstone
Willis Barnstone, poet and Indiana University comparative literature professor, has been on a mission to shine new light on the sacred writings of Jews and Christians. The latest chapter in his often-intriguing project recovers the poetry a... more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
John Fogerty
As the lead singer and primary songwriter for Southern-rock pioneers Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty had already created a rich musical legacy when he struck out on his own in 1973. Though his efforts since then, including the 19... more
Nov 19, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee