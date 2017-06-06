RSS

Gov. Scott Walker

A new bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate any screening, licensing or training at all for anyone carrying and using concealed weapons in the state. Guns have never improved anyone on either end of them, and now even the NRA ha... more

Jun 6, 2017 3:43 PM Taking Liberties 5 Comments

The newly released numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages has shown again that Wisconsin continues to rank among the worst-performing states for job growth. As long as Gov. Walker pursues ... more

May 30, 2017 4:50 PM Expresso 8 Comments

Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Theater

Paul Masterson muses on recent legislation affecting LGBT rights, particularly the Trans bathroom issue; a bill to watch in Wisconsin is AB 469. more

Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM My LGBTQ POV

Paul Masterson discusses ongoing social and legal discrimination against LGBTS, even after—and perhaps prompted by—the victory of marriage equality. more

Nov 10, 2015 4:28 PM Hear Me Out

So the three-year John Doe criminal investigation some hoped would terminate the political career of Republican Gov. Scott Walker ends not with a bang, but a whimper. more

Mar 5, 2013 10:53 PM Taking Liberties

Now that the recall of Gov. Scott Walker is officially on, all of us should make one simple request... more

Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 13 Comments

We applaud Susan G. Komen for the Cure's decision to restore funding for Planned Parenthood's breast cancer screenings, although we'd like more clarity on its future funding plans. We also support the resignation of Karen Handel, the Komen. more

Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

When companies are discovered to be keeping two sets of books—one for public consumption and the other... more

Jan 31, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 14 Comments

Last week, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker and five of his Republican allies filed almost 2 million signatures... more

Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 33 Comments

On Tuesday, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker achieved a historic first when they delivered a million signatures... more

Jan 18, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 11 Comments

“Send lawyers, guns and money! Dad, get me out of this!” That's actually the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, but it could just as well be the possibly soon-to-be-former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker... more

Jan 11, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker has been killing jobs in Wisconsin since taking office in January. The state lost more jobs in October than any other state in the nation.But Walker also achieved the singular... more

Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 8 Comments

When Dennis Smith, Gov. Scott Walker's secretary of the state Department of Health Services (DHS), conducted a public outreach tour to explain how he wanted to cut $467 million from Medicaid programs, he didn't mention how many... more

Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 26 Comments

Did Milwaukee County voters give Scott Walker an extra term as Milwaukee County executive when they elected Chris Abele in April? That's the question being posed by members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, who say that Abele..... more

Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 4 Comments

Even though the first official effort to recall Gov. Scott Walker was filed by a Republican... more

Nov 8, 2011 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

Yet another dictator is being toppled to expand democracy throughout the Middle East. That's great news. But what about democracy right here in Wisconsin? In just a few short months in power, Republicans have systematically attacked the c... more

Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 1 Comments

We've heard for years from the conservative members of the business community that Wisconsin is a “tax hell” for corporations. But how hellish is Wisconsin's tax policy for SC Johnson, a multibillion-dollar corporation.. more

Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 2 Comments

After the just-completed recall elections, the assumption had been that the next battle waged by Democrats and independents wouldn't occur until Jan. 3, 2012, when the next round of recall petitions could be filed. But it is now clear that ... more

Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

Back in 1990, when Alberta Darling won her first election to the state Assembly, the media glowingly referred to her as a “liberal” “pro-choicer” who recognized the wisdom of gun control. Twenty-one years later, Darling, now represen... more

Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Around MKE 18 Comments

