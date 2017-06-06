Gov. Scott Walker
The NRA Versus Gun Safety
A new bill in the Wisconsin Legislature would eliminate any screening, licensing or training at all for anyone carrying and using concealed weapons in the state. Guns have never improved anyone on either end of them, and now even the NRA ha... more
Jun 6, 2017 3:43 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 5 Comments
Why Does Wisconsin Continue to Fall Short in Job Creation?
The newly released numbers from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages has shown again that Wisconsin continues to rank among the worst-performing states for job growth. As long as Gov. Walker pursues ... more
May 30, 2017 4:50 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 8 Comments
Women in the South/Women in Dublin
Apr 21, 2017 2:00 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Our Bothersome Bathroom Politics
Paul Masterson muses on recent legislation affecting LGBT rights, particularly the Trans bathroom issue; a bill to watch in Wisconsin is AB 469. more
Apr 26, 2016 3:41 PM Paul Masterson My LGBTQ POV
Here We Go Again...
Paul Masterson discusses ongoing social and legal discrimination against LGBTS, even after—and perhaps prompted by—the victory of marriage equality. more
Nov 10, 2015 4:28 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out
Our Own Watergate
So the three-year John Doe criminal investigation some hoped would terminate the political career of Republican Gov. Scott Walker ends not with a bang, but a whimper. more
Mar 5, 2013 10:53 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Fantasy Recall Coverage
Now that the recall of Gov. Scott Walker is officially on, all of us should make one simple request... more
Apr 3, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 13 Comments
Issue of the Week: Politicizing Cancer
We applaud Susan G. Komen for the Cure's decision to restore funding for Planned Parenthood's breast cancer screenings, although we'd like more clarity on its future funding plans. We also support the resignation of Karen Handel, the Komen. more
Feb 8, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 4 Comments
The Smoking Laptop
When companies are discovered to be keeping two sets of books—one for public consumption and the other... more
Jan 31, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally News Features 14 Comments
The Walker Recall
Last week, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker and five of his Republican allies filed almost 2 million signatures... more
Jan 25, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 33 Comments
Republicans Change Recall Rules in the Middle of the Game
On Tuesday, opponents of Gov. Scott Walker achieved a historic first when they delivered a million signatures... more
Jan 18, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 11 Comments
Send Lawyers, Guns and Money!
“Send lawyers, guns and money! Dad, get me out of this!” That's actually the late singer-songwriter Warren Zevon, but it could just as well be the possibly soon-to-be-former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker... more
Jan 11, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Issue of the Week: Walker Killing Jobs, Then and Now
It’s no secret that Gov. Scott Walker has been killing jobs in Wisconsin since taking office in January. The state lost more jobs in October than any other state in the nation.But Walker also achieved the singular... more
Dec 14, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 8 Comments
Gov. Walker's Plan Would Kick 29,000 Kids Off of BadgerCare
When Dennis Smith, Gov. Scott Walker's secretary of the state Department of Health Services (DHS), conducted a public outreach tour to explain how he wanted to cut $467 million from Medicaid programs, he didn't mention how many... more
Nov 30, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 26 Comments
Is Scott Walker Still County Executive?
Did Milwaukee County voters give Scott Walker an extra term as Milwaukee County executive when they elected Chris Abele in April? That's the question being posed by members of the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors, who say that Abele..... more
Nov 22, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 4 Comments
Wisconsin's Quicksand of Corruption
Even though the first official effort to recall Gov. Scott Walker was filed by a Republican... more
Nov 8, 2011 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Issue of the Week: Democracy Should Begin at Home
Yet another dictator is being toppled to expand democracy throughout the Middle East. That's great news. But what about democracy right here in Wisconsin? In just a few short months in power, Republicans have systematically attacked the c... more
Aug 24, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
How to Avoid Paying Income Taxes—Legally
We've heard for years from the conservative members of the business community that Wisconsin is a “tax hell” for corporations. But how hellish is Wisconsin's tax policy for SC Johnson, a multibillion-dollar corporation.. more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 2 Comments
After the Recalls: What's Next for Democrats
After the just-completed recall elections, the assumption had been that the next battle waged by Democrats and independents wouldn't occur until Jan. 3, 2012, when the next round of recall petitions could be filed. But it is now clear that ... more
Aug 17, 2011 12:00 AM Louis Fortis News Features 9 Comments
Will the Real Alberta Darling Please Stand Up?
Back in 1990, when Alberta Darling won her first election to the state Assembly, the media glowingly referred to her as a “liberal” “pro-choicer” who recognized the wisdom of gun control. Twenty-one years later, Darling, now represen... more
Jul 20, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 18 Comments