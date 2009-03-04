RSS

Grace And Julian

blogimage2816.jpe

If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more

Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

Released late last year, Defiance was the fictionalized movie version of the Bielskis, three Jewish brothers who organized resistance against the Nazis after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The History Channel documentary “The Bi.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage2816.jpe

Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more

Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments

blogimage2754.jpe

,This Week in Milwaukee more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES