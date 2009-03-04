Grace And Julian
Conor Oberst's "Outer South" Not So Good
If Conor Oberst must dedicate himself to a band that isn't Bright Eyes, couldn't he at least reunite Desaparecidos? This Mystic Valley Band that he's spent the last couple years with just isn't cutting it, yet Oberst doesn't seem to be getting the.. more
Mar 4, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Defiance: The True Story
Released late last year, Defiance was the fictionalized movie version of the Bielskis, three Jewish brothers who organized resistance against the Nazis after the German invasion of the Soviet Union in 1941. The History Channel documentary “The Bi.. more
Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Grace and Julian
Grace and Julian, a collaboration between two New York University students, vocalist Grace Weber and pianist Julian Pollack, divide their time between up-tempo jazz pop and sultry adult-contemporary jazz ballads on their self-titled 2007 album. A... more
Jul 9, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 31 Comments
Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee