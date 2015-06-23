Grace Mcdonell

RSS
Broccoli’s Casually Classy Evening with Stephen Sondheim
With wit and heart, Broccoli Theatricals and Encore Theater Company deliver a classy and casual exploration of Stephen Sondheim’s work to the stage. more
Jun 23, 2015 4:18 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Sondheim on Sondheim with Broccoli
At first glance, Sondheim on Sondheim sounds like little more than another Stephen Sondheim musical revue. A dozen of his songs get pasted together into a program free enough to serve as a home for all of them. What Sondheim on Sondheim do.. more
Jun 7, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Brewers vs. Cincinnati Reds
The Milwaukee Brewers continue their series against the Cincinnati Reds tonight with a 7:10 p.m. game at Miller Park. more
Jul 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
