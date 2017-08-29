Grafton
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 31–Sept. 6, 2017
How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more
Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Boxcutter Copes Through Pop-Punk
Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more
Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Young Winston Churchill’s ‘Daring Escape’
Winston Churchill’s capture and daring prison escape as a young man in South Africa during the Boer War form the centerpiece of bestselling author Candice Millard’s new book, Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making ... more
Sep 27, 2016 3:00 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Destination Ozaukee County
Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more
May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Amanda Sullivan Summer Guide
PS4.5 Is a Dumb Idea (Pressurecast One-Hundred-Twenty-Two)
AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more
Mar 24, 2016 2:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff Video Games are Dumb
Unveiling of Murals Marks Opening of Martin Luther King Jr. Peace Place
Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more
Nov 6, 2015 9:08 PM Tyler Friedman Around MKE
Milwaukee Ale House Remains a Third Ward Favorite
When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more
Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
Boris and Doris On the Town
Bravo! Next Act: Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with Laura more
May 29, 2012 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Fall-O-Ween 2010
If you haven't beento The Family Farm (328 Port Washington Rd., Grafton), you don't know what you're missing! Your kids willbe delighted with feeding the sheep and goats! See all your barnyardfavorites, from baby chicks to big Belgian Draft... more
Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Paramount Blues Festival Celebrates Grafton’s Legacy
Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more
Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
First Stage's Thief Lord
First Stage Children’s Theatre continues its season with an accessibly complex show. The play opens with a chase. A pair of orphan brothersProsper and Bonafice are on the run from the police. Directed by Jeff Frank, the action takes the audience .. more
Jan 24, 2010 12:15 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Event of the Week: Eat Local Challenge
Afun way to both try new foods and support small area businesses,Milwaukee’s &ldqu Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Theatre Gigante's Man In A Magic Square
Theatre Gigante’s Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more
May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Blog of the Week
Remember to Shop Locally Members of Our Shepherd Express ,Expresso more
Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Bring on the Beer
TheThird Ward has changed a great deal since the Milwaukee Ale Houseopened its doors 11 years ago. The Ale House was one of the firstventures to renovate a vintage building and take advantage of views,Dining Out more
Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Help Provide Health Care in Nicaragua
Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more
Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Wave vs. La Raza
The Milwaukee Wave ends its 2007/2008 season tonight with a 6 p.m. match against the Mont Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more
Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Robb Quinn & CoPA 2010
The second president of Milwaukee's Coalition of Photographic Arts Robb Quinn sits relaxing in his office in the P.H. Dye House in the Historic Third Ward. He's discussing the current 3rd Annual Juried Exhibition presently at Walkers Point C.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts