RSS

Grafton

larkinpoe.jpg.jpe

How many outdoor festivals can one city cram into a Labor Day weekend? Answer: A lot! more

Aug 29, 2017 1:55 PM This Week in Milwaukee

localmusic_boxcutter.jpg.jpe

Boxcutter looks to Green Day, Brand New and Taking Back Sunday on the project’s openly reverential Stuck EP. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:04 PM Local Music

candicemillardbookpreview.jpg.jpe

Winston Churchill’s capture and daring prison escape as a young man in South Africa during the Boer War form the centerpiece of bestselling author Candice Millard’s new book, Hero of the Empire: The Boer War, a Daring Escape and the Making ... more

Sep 27, 2016 3:00 PM Books

Just 15 minutes north of Downtown Milwaukee, Ozaukee County includes Belgium, Cedarburg, Fredonia, Grafton, Port Washington, Saukville, Bayside, Newburg, Thiensville and Mequon—with most just a brief walk, bike ride (thanks to the 30-mile I... more

May 17, 2016 4:35 PM Summer Guide

vgad_pressurecast122.jpg.jpe

AudioListen to the latest PressureCast on iTunes, Stitcher or Direct Link.VideoLet us know what you think. Leave us a voice or text message at 954-947-7377, email us at Pressurecast@gmail.com or tweet at us @PressureCastPod more

Mar 24, 2016 2:29 PM Video Games are Dumb

tumblr_inline_mfwysb0fra1r8k9m6.jpg.jpe

Paul Kjelland and Nicolas Lampert

Undeniably, thefight for civil rights has made much progress over the past sixty years. But tragedies such as the death of Dontre Hamilton remind us that thereremains work to be done. At 3 p.m. on Sunday, November 8, the unveiling of two.. more

Nov 6, 2015 9:08 PM Around MKE

dinning out.jpg.jpe

When the Milwaukee Ale House opened 15 years ago, the Third Ward was a very different place. Many of the buildings were half-occupied and the area wasn’t nearly as vibrant as it is today. In 2012, the Third Ward more

Nov 15, 2012 2:56 PM Dining Preview

Bravo! Next Act: Celebrating Next Act Theatre's first anniversary in its beautiful new theater space, the company's fans poured into the sold-out “Bravo, Next Act” event. The retro-summer theme encouraged '50s attire, with Laura more

May 29, 2012 12:00 AM Around MKE

If you haven't beento The Family Farm (328 Port Washington Rd., Grafton), you don't know what you're missing! Your kids willbe delighted with feeding the sheep and goats! See all your barnyardfavorites, from baby chicks to big Belgian Draft... more

Oct 19, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12210.jpe

Grafton's status as a hub for one of America's greatest musical exports remains rooted in history. It's that connection to the past, nurtured by people who care about maintaining that legacy, which fuels the Paramount Blues Festival, held t... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Local Music

First Stage Children’s Theatre continues its season with an accessibly complex show. The play opens with a chase. A pair of orphan brothersProsper and Bonafice are on the run from the police. Directed by Jeff Frank, the action takes the audience .. more

Jan 24, 2010 12:15 AM Theater

Afun way to both try new foods and support small area businesses,Milwaukee’s &ldqu Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

Theatre Gigante’s  Man In A Magic Square only had a few performances. I had the pleasure of seeing the final one. A reasonably small crowd packed the Off Broadway Theatre on a brisk Saturday night. The stage was set with a few lamps of a number of.. more

May 10, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

blogimage4818.jpe

Remember to Shop Locally Members of Our Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Dec 11, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage4713.jpe

TheThird Ward has changed a great deal since the Milwaukee Ale Houseopened its doors 11 years ago. The Ale House was one of the firstventures to renovate a vintage building and take advantage of views,Dining Out more

Dec 3, 2008 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

blogimage3613.jpe

Grafton nurse Meg Boren sacrificed all the comforts of home in 2002 to build a health care What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Sep 10, 2008 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage1540.jpe

The Milwaukee Wave ends its 2007/2008 season tonight with a 6 p.m. match against the Mont Shield ,Today in Milwaukee more

Apr 5, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The second president of Milwaukee's Coalition of Photographic Arts Robb Quinn sits relaxing in his office in the P.H. Dye House in the Historic Third Ward.  He's discussing the current 3rd Annual Juried Exhibition presently at Walkers Point C.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES