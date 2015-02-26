RSS

Grammys

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of opinions with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record's Matt Wild and I, we're exploring the Oscars and the Grammys, two big award broadcasts that, in some key respects, are studies in contrast. In.. more

Feb 26, 2015 7:00 PM On Music

Rarely can one witness the critical stature of an artist rise perceptibly in the course of one concert. But such happened for country music critical darling Kacey Musgraves at her show at The Rave F,Concert Reviews more

Dec 8, 2013 2:27 PM Concert Reviews

I suspect that tonight's Arcade Fire album of the year Grammy victory will be remembered a lot like Elliott Smith's 1998 Academy Awards performance, an unforgettable moment for a little indie act that could. Never mind that Arcade Fire is not so l.. more

Feb 14, 2011 6:02 AM On Music

Holly Golightly’s oft-cited credentials—her roots in a semi-seminal garage-rock band, Thee Heatcoats, and her one-time ties to The White Stripes—don’t do justice to the range of records that she makes. Golightly has honed a hyper-n more

Jun 21, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

While it won't­ do much to combat the perception that the Grammys are hopelessly out of touch, this year's list of winners is actually a pretty good representation of the public's tastes. Of course, any year the Grammy's top honor doesn't go to a .. more

Feb 1, 2010 3:07 PM On Music

Thanks to the country’s persistent bout of ’80s nostalgia, Reagan-era icon Rick Springfield has been pretty busy in recent years. He’s toured extensively and even returned to his old soap opera, “General Hospital,” this time more

May 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

Every year, Shank Hall’s annual benefit for the Safe Zone Community Art Center brings out a couple dozen luminaries from the Milwaukee music scene, who band together to form the city’s largest j,Today in Milwaukee more

Dec 15, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The Grammy nominations took the collective breath away from the music blogosphere last night with an amazing roster of artists who, almost without exception* deserve the recognition. Not only is Lil Wayne nominated for album of the year, for insta.. more

Dec 4, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

Jim Cryns on Sports (Online Exclusive)

Jul 6, 2008 12:00 AM More Sports

Since winning the third season of “American Idol,” R&Bsuperstar Fantasia Barrino seems to have escaped the curse that haunts many ofthe show’s most promising performers (anyone seen Ruben Studdard or TaylorHicks lately?). There is little doubt th... more

Jun 27, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Pssst, gamblers: Want to know how to which disc that Grammys will crown Album of the Year for future reference? It’s easy: Examine the list of those nominated, and pick the least relevant one. This year, the award show that once gave a Steel.. more

Feb 11, 2008 5:00 AM On Music

The Danger were born of Kenosha's rigid punk scene, but soonrelocated to Milwaukee to exp A Northern City Shift

Jan 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The Grammy Nominations, in brief: • Amy Winehouse earns six nominations, and dominates the major categories • Kanye West gets the most nods, eight • Despite a cold critical reception for their newest, The Foo Fighters score an impressive.. more

Dec 6, 2007 5:00 AM On Music

UWM Union Theatre, 7:30 p.m. A vivid and often uncomfortable account

Nov 22, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 1 Comments

