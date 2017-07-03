Graphic Novels
Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords (SelfMadeHero), by Paolo Bacilieri
With Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords, Italian artist Paolo Bacilieri offers an imaginative illustrated history of crossword puzzles. more
Jul 3, 2017 12:49 PM David Luhrssen Books
In Search of Lost Time: Swann’s Way: A Graphic Novel (Liveright Publishing Corp.), by Marcel Proust, adapted by Stéphane Heuet / The King in Yellow (Abrams/SelfMadeHero), by Robert W. Chambers, adapted by I.N.J. Culbard
Graphic novel adaptations of existing texts often serve as shortcuts for people lacking the time or ambition to engage with the original novel. Such is certainly one of the uses for Stéphane Heuet’s adaptation of Marcel Proust’s In Search o... more
Aug 4, 2015 6:10 PM David Luhrssen Books
Scattered Thoughts on The Scene You Need
Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more
Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater 1 Comments
Fatherland: A Family History (Liveright), by Nina Bunjevac
Nina Bunjevac’s graphic memoir, Fatherland, is a gripping story of a family damaged by fanaticism. Her boldly imagined panels recount a childhood split between Canada and Yugoslavia during the Cold War ’70s and illustrate the tragic history... more
Dec 31, 2014 11:22 AM David Luhrssen Books
Dinner for Schmucks
In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more
Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
B.B. King
It’s easy to take B.B. King for granted. For 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, and even as he entered his 80s he barely slowed down. It was a sobering moment, then, wh,Today in Milwaukee more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Mind of Alan Moore
Alan Moore is probably bemused, even a bit amused, by the legal problems surrounding next year’s scheduled release of Watchmen, the film based on his 1980s graphic novel. Seems that 20th Century Fox is suing Warner Brothers over who owns which s.. more
Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood