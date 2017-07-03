Graphic Novels

RSS

With Fun: Spies, Puzzle Solvers, and a Century of Crosswords, Italian artist Paolo Bacilieri offers an imaginative illustrated history of crossword puzzles. more

Jul 3, 2017 12:49 PM Books

Graphic novel adaptations of existing texts often serve as shortcuts for people lacking the time or ambition to engage with the original novel. Such is certainly one of the uses for Stéphane Heuet’s adaptation of Marcel Proust’s In Search o... more

Aug 4, 2015 6:10 PM Books

Last week, there was a well-written show by a local playwright that opened in the basement of the Brumder Mansion. This week there’s a well-written show by a local playwright that opens with the Alchemist Theatre. If all theatre in Milwaukee was.. more

Jun 19, 2015 11:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

Nina Bunjevac’s graphic memoir, Fatherland, is a gripping story of a family damaged by fanaticism. Her boldly imagined panels recount a childhood split between Canada and Yugoslavia during the Cold War ’70s and illustrate the tragic history... more

Dec 31, 2014 11:22 AM Books

In Billy Wilder’s classic film The Apartment, Jack Lemmon played a junior executive whose advancement was keyed to loaning out his rooms to an ice-hearted boss for nocturnal sexual adventures. In Dinner for Schmucks, Paul Rudd plays a junio... more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

It’s easy to take B.B. King for granted. For 60 years the elder statesman of blues has been touring rigorously, and even as he entered his 80s he barely slowed down. It was a sobering moment, then, wh,Today in Milwaukee more

Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Alan Moore is probably bemused, even a bit amused, by the legal problems surrounding next year’s scheduled release of Watchmen, the film based on his 1980s graphic novel. Seems that 20th Century Fox is suing Warner Brothers over who owns which s.. more

Sep 9, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

