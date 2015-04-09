The Great Divorce
A Bus Bound For Heaven at the Pabst
Growing-up entirely outside religion, I always had a problem with the idea of heaven. Anything done for an eternity would be hell. Death is such a powerful motivator. It’s difficult to imagine a world without it being anything other than lifeless .. more
Apr 9, 2015 11:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Josh Thompson
Cedarburg native Josh Thompson is one of the first Wisconsinites since the ’80s to crack commercial country radio’s top 20. The hit to take him there, "Beer On the Table," benefits from amiable hooks and sly machismo. His sincere del more
Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Passage Through Gray Town
C.S. Lewis is best known for creating the fantasy world of Narnia. However, he also wrote The Great Divorce, ,Theater more
May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater 1 Comments