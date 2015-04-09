RSS

The Great Divorce

curtains_thegreatdivorce.jpg.jpe

greatdivorceonstage.com

Growing-up entirely outside religion, I always had a problem with the idea of heaven. Anything done for an eternity would be hell. Death is such a powerful motivator. It’s difficult to imagine a world without it being anything other than lifeless .. more

Apr 9, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

blogimage11476.jpe

Cedarburg native Josh Thompson is one of the first Wisconsinites since the ’80s to crack commercial country radio’s top 20. The hit to take him there, "Beer On the Table," benefits from amiable hooks and sly machismo. His sincere del more

Jul 6, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

blogimage6523.jpe

C.S. Lewis is best known for creating the fantasy world of Narnia. However, he also wrote The Great Divorce, ,Theater more

May 12, 2009 12:00 AM Theater 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES