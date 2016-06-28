Great Lakes Water Compact
Waukesha Will Get Lake Michigan Water—Now What?
Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more
Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Does Waukesha Really Need Lake Michigan Water?
Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more
Jul 9, 2015 5:10 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 3 Comments
Brewers vs. Diamondbacks
The Milwaukee Brewers enter game two of their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks more
Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Issue of the Week: Protecting the Great Lakes
The New York Times ,Expresso more
May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments