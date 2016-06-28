RSS

Great Lakes Water Compact

tap-water-healthydebatesdotcom.jpg.jpe

Waukesha still needs to jump through a few hoops before it receives Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Water Compact. more

Jun 28, 2016 4:36 PM News Features 10 Comments

news_lakeshore.jpg.jpe

Yearsin the making, the city of Waukesha is poised to submit its requestfor the Lake Michigan water under the Great Lakes Compact. Waukesha,a city in a “straddling” county that encompasses both the Great Lakes basin andthe Mississippi Riv.. more

Jul 9, 2015 5:10 PM Daily Dose 3 Comments

blogimage11827.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers enter game two of their four-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks more

Aug 10, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2212.jpe

The New York Times ,Expresso more

May 28, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES