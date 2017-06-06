RSS

Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more

Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Visual Arts

An exhibition entitled “Books” runs through July 3 at The Green Gallery on Milwaukee’s East Side. The exhibition consists mainly of books that are old and shelf worn, but which nevertheless can tell us a great deal about how we absorb id... more

Jun 21, 2016 2:31 PM Visual Arts

“Exhibition of Paintings and Bronze Casts by Michelle Grabner of Wisconsin” continues through Jan. 2 at Green Gallery, celebrating the internationally recognized sculptor-painter’s return to Wisconsin. more

Dec 1, 2015 6:50 PM Visual Arts

Nolan Simon’s exhibit, “Impressions,” is on display at Green Gallery through Sept. 13. more

Aug 11, 2015 6:27 PM Visual Arts

The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more

Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Visual Arts

Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more

Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more

Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Visual Arts

The idea behind David Isay’s StoryCorps is simple: interviews are conducted with ord Listening is an Act of Love ,This Week in Milwaukee more

Nov 20, 2007 12:00 AM This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments

