Green Gallery
Paul Druecke Contemplates Time at Green Gallery and Milwaukee Art Museum
Review of two exhibitions by Milwaukee artist Paul Druecke: “About One Minute" at Green Gallery and “A Social Event Archive" at Milwaukee Art Museum. more
Jun 6, 2017 2:38 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
On Language and Time, Information and Irony
An exhibition entitled “Books” runs through July 3 at The Green Gallery on Milwaukee’s East Side. The exhibition consists mainly of books that are old and shelf worn, but which nevertheless can tell us a great deal about how we absorb id... more
Jun 21, 2016 2:31 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Michelle Grabner’s Subtle Disruptions
“Exhibition of Paintings and Bronze Casts by Michelle Grabner of Wisconsin” continues through Jan. 2 at Green Gallery, celebrating the internationally recognized sculptor-painter’s return to Wisconsin. more
Dec 1, 2015 6:50 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
‘Impressions’ of Nolan Simon
Nolan Simon’s exhibit, “Impressions,” is on display at Green Gallery through Sept. 13. more
Aug 11, 2015 6:27 PM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
Barrickman’s World
The world is awash with information. For example, painter Peter Barrickman’s résumé, posted online at thegreengallery.biz, tracks his considerable national and international credentials. A 2002 BFA from more
Nov 19, 2012 8:18 PM Judith Ann Moriarty Visual Arts
Phoenix Rising: Riepenhoff Rebuilds Green Gallery
Major fires come and go for those untouched by the flames, but they stick in the heads of those directly involved. The July 17 blaze that engulfed the Riverwest building housing Green Gallery West surely stuck in the heads more
Nov 12, 2012 12:00 AM Judith Ann Moriarty Off the Cuff
Michelle Grabner Looks Back and Moves On
Michelle Grabner is a busy artist with an international reputation. The exhibition “Michelle Grabner: The Inova Survey” at Inova/Kenilworth, curated by Green Gallery director John Riepenhoff, is a moment of pause, glancing back over 20 year... more
Sep 5, 2012 12:00 AM Kat Kneevers Visual Arts
David Isay
The idea behind David Isay’s StoryCorps is simple: interviews are conducted with ord Listening is an Act of Love ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Nov 20, 2007 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee 2 Comments