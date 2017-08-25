Group Of The Altos
Stream Rose Of The West's Synth-Saturated Debut Songs
There’s a good chance that if you’re familiar with Milwaukee singer/songwriter Gina Barrington, it’s by way of the Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings. The duo included a slick, trip-hop makeover of her single “Cupid" on their 2013 remix... more
Aug 25, 2017 Evan Rytlewski
The Essential Milwaukee Albums of 2015
From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more
Dec 8, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Light Music Channel Old Chemistry on ‘Ocean’s Daughter’
Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more
Sep 1, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Marielle Allschwang Keeps an Open Mind on ‘Dead Not Done’
Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more
Aug 11, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
The Pixies, Primus and Dinosaur Jr. are Coming to the Rave
Good news for fans of '80s and '90s alternative rock: As is usually the case, the Rave has you covered this summer. Today the venue announced two big shows: reunited indie pioneers The Pixies, who will return to the venue on Friday, June 12 for an.. more
Mar 30, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Klassik Sets His Sights on 'Summer'
Klassik is following through with his promise to release four EPs in as many months. Following this year's Winter and Spring EPs, the rapper released his latest installment in the series, Summer . It's just three tracks, but like its predecessor i.. more
Mar 25, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Baseball is Happiness
I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more
Mar 3, 2015
A More Impulsive Group of the Altos
Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more
Feb 17, 2015 Evan Rytlewski
Group of The Altos Ready a New Album for February Release
Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more
Dec 18, 2014 Evan Rytlewski
Summerfest's Local KNE (K-Nation Entertainment) New Music Stage Reveals 2014 Headliners
Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more
May 7, 2014
The New Call Me Lightning Song is Demanding That You Stream it This Instant
It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more
Nov 26, 2013
Watch The Gorgeous Video for Altos' "Sing (For Trouble)"
I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more
Mar 22, 2012
Group of the Altos Goes Big
An oft-employed mentality these days seems to be the back-to-basics approach, where bands unearth straightforward... more
Mar 7, 2012 Kevin Mueller
Stream the New [Group of] The Altos LP
After a busy year that saw them play South by Southwest and just about any local stage they could squeeze on to, Milwaukee\'s ever-evolving 12-piece instrumental post-rock orchestra Group of the Altosnow less instrumental, and re-christened simply.. more
Dec 27, 2011
The Fugitive’s Finale
“The Fugitive” was reaching the end of the line by 1967 as Dr. Richard Kimble (David Janssen) hopped one Greyhound after another, more to slip the tightening dragnet around him than to find the one-armed man who murdered his wife. Volume 2 of .. more
Feb 12, 2011
The English Renaissance Made Plaine & Easie
Renaissance England has grasped popular imagination for a very long time and while lauded on stage, screen and in the concert hall. Early Music Now welcomes four special guest artists collectively known as Plaine & Easie to Milwaukee to fur... more
Feb 8, 2011 John Jahn
Group of the Altos
Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more
Jul 2, 2010
The Roots
Fans worried that The Roots’ new job as the house band for Jimmy Fallon’s incarnation of “Late Night” would slow hip-hop’s most celebrated live can breathe easy. Even with their TV commitments, The Roots have continued to tou more
Jul 1, 2010
The Groove Stage, Summerfest’s Home for Local Music
Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more
Jun 23, 2010 Evan Rytlewski
Pimlo w/ Supersonic Piss, These Needles, Lucky Bone, Whiskey Toothpaste, Porno Horse, Toad Throat
Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more
May 31, 2010