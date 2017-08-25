RSS

Group Of The Altos

Photo credit: Aliza Baran

There’s a good chance that if you’re familiar with Milwaukee singer/songwriter Gina Barrington, it’s by way of the Milwaukee electronic duo Kiings. The duo included a slick, trip-hop makeover of her single “Cupid" on their 2013 remix... more

Aug 25, 2017 7:53 PM On Music

From politically charged experimental hip-hop to free-spirited rock ’n’ roll, here are the 2015 Milwaukee albums you need to hear. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:17 PM Music Feature 4 Comments

Milwaukee’s Light Music offer an electronic-rock album with a vast scope with their debut, Ocean’s Daughter. more

Sep 1, 2015 7:38 PM Music Feature

Marielle Allschwang can’t pinpoint exactly why she waited so long to record her debut solo album, but she’s glad she did. more

Aug 11, 2015 7:40 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: Dana Yavin

Good news for fans of '80s and '90s alternative rock: As is usually the case, the Rave has you covered this summer. Today the venue announced two big shows: reunited indie pioneers The Pixies, who will return to the venue on Friday, June 12 for an.. more

Mar 30, 2015 3:00 PM On Music

Klassik is following through with his promise to release four EPs in as many months. Following this year's Winter and Spring EPs, the rapper released his latest installment in the series, Summer . It's just three tracks, but like its predecessor i.. more

Mar 25, 2015 5:50 PM On Music

I am sitting in a Stone Creek coffee shop in Milwaukee’s Third Ward. I am nervous, I have to writemy first baseball blog for the Shepherd Express . My mind is racing about what I want to sayand how I want to say it; I need to introduce who I a.. more

Mar 3, 2015 10:10 PM Milwaukee Brewers 4 Comments

Photo by Aliza Rae Photography

Group of the Altos’ new album R U Person is the ensemble’s most furious work yet. more

Feb 17, 2015 9:56 PM Music Feature

Photo credit: CJ Foeckler

Milwaukee's post-rock big band Group of the Altos (sometimes simply Altos) will release a new album in late February on Mini50 Records, the label announced today. R U Person or Not is the band's follow-up to 2012's Altos , an alternatingly lush an.. more

Dec 18, 2014 6:48 PM On Music

Summerfest's local music stage has changed either its name or its location nearly every year since it debuted in 2008 as the Cascio Interstate Groove Garage, so it's not too surprising that once again this year it's got a new title: the KNE (K-Nat.. more

May 7, 2014 10:00 AM On Music

It's been more than three years since the Milwaukee power trio released its great rock opus When I Am Gone My Blood Will Run Free , but a followup is on the horizon. Next year they'll release the new Human Hell , and this week they teased the firs.. more

Nov 26, 2013 3:40 PM On Music

I imagine that Milwaukee\'s Group of the Altosnow just Altos, usuallyare a pretty satisfying band to direct a music video for. The post-rock ensemble\'s songs are so cinematic they already play like scores to particularly eventful films, so they l.. more

Mar 22, 2012 5:30 PM On Music

An oft-employed mentality these days seems to be the back-to-basics approach, where bands unearth straightforward... more

Mar 7, 2012 12:00 AM Music Feature

After a busy year that saw them play South by Southwest and just about any local stage they could squeeze on to, Milwaukee\'s ever-evolving 12-piece instrumental post-rock orchestra Group of the Altosnow less instrumental, and re-christened simply.. more

Dec 27, 2011 4:30 PM On Music

Feb 12, 2011 6:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

Renaissance England has grasped popular imagination for a very long time and while lauded on stage, screen and in the concert hall. Early Music Now welcomes four special guest artists collectively known as Plaine & Easie to Milwaukee to fur... more

Feb 8, 2011 12:00 AM Classical Music

Though they share a guitarist (Daniel Spack) and a similar love of instrumental post-rock with Collections of Colonies of Bees, Milwaukee’s Group of the Altos flaunts a far deeper kitchen sink than that quintet, working trumpet, cello, saw more

Jul 2, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Fans worried that The Roots’ new job as the house band for Jimmy Fallon’s incarnation of “Late Night” would slow hip-hop’s most celebrated live can breathe easy. Even with their TV commitments, The Roots have continued to tou more

Jul 1, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Local bands have sometimes been lost in the shuffle at Summerfest, but for the last three years a stage dedicated exclusively to local and regional performers has showcased the kind of independent Milwaukee bands that the music festival had... more

Jun 23, 2010 12:00 AM Music Feature 6 Comments

Shrouded in mystery is the Cleveland experimental band Pimlo, which creates noisy, static-laden soundscapes. They’re part of a growing number of indie bands choosing to distribute their music on cassettes, an imperfect medium that seems... more

May 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

