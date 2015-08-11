Guardians Of The Galaxy
This Week in Milwaukee: Aug. 13-16
Irish Fest gets rolling, while Kenny Rogers and Salt-N-Pepa do the Wisconsin State Fair and the Goo Goo Dolls catch a Brewers game. more
Aug 11, 2015 8:31 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Point Fish Fry & A Flick Announces its 2015 Schedule
Jun 1, 2015 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Film Clips: July 30
In order to retain its PG-13 rating, this biopic omits and/or glosses over parts of singer James Brown’s history. Starring Chadwick Boseman as Brown, the film documents the singer’s impoverished childhood and subsequent rise to fame. Along ... more
Jul 30, 2014 12:51 AM None - Do Not Delete Film Clips
Cyberchump * Janzyk
The Milwaukee/Kansas City aural sculptors (as Cyberchump calls itself) decided to remix the electro-acoustic amalgamations of their first two CDs. Enter Milwaukee laptop music-maker Janzyk. The collaboration birthed a collection of eccentri... more
Jul 26, 2010 12:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews