Gucci Mane
Gucci Mane @ The Eagles Ballroom
Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more
Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: April 13-19, 2017
Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more
Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week on The Disclaimer: Our 2017 Spring Concert Preview
This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more
Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Rae Sremmurd w/ Lil Yachty @ The Rave
Rae Sremmurd’s sold-out debut at the Rave was an aspirational example of how much sheer fun a rap show can be. more
Oct 17, 2016 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Pizzle Jumps on a Gucci Mane Remix
No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more
Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Waka Flocka Flame Can’t Rap and Is Proud of It
Waka Flocka Flame is checking into his hotel in Newport, Va., and as rap stars tend to do when they’re spotted in public, he’s caused a bit of a commotion. It’s only moments after he’s arrived when he’s mobbed more
Nov 4, 2013 5:14 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Gucci Mane's Concert Thursday Has Been Canceled Because He's in Jail
Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more
Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Gucci Mane @ The Riverside Theater
In hindsight, Gucci Mane would have been better off at a smaller venue. In a sign of either the Atlanta rapper's falling star or the many miscalculations of the promoters who booked the show on short notice and did little to advertise it... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Gucci Mane
Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven't slowed Gucci Mane's productivity much. On top of his many mixtapes, the eccentric, material-minded rapper released three albums last year, including a record with his... more
Jul 20, 2012 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Gucci Mane Will Play the Riverside Theater in Two and a Half Weeks
<p> Short notice is better than no notice: Gucci Mane will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, July 20, the venue announced today. Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven\'t hindered the material-minded Atlanta rapper\.. more
Jul 3, 2012 6:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
I Do Not Want Gucci Mane to Die
Troubled Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane yesterday celebrated his recent release from a mental institution by getting one of the ugliest face tattoos possible, a bright, giant triple-scoop ice cream cone that shoots lightening bolts. In happier times, t.. more
Jan 13, 2011 9:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Bangarang Mondays
Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more
Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
A Gucci Mane Mixtape, Sold at Major Department Stores
From its crudely Photoshopped cover to its incessant DJ Holiday drops and erratic sound levels, Gucci Mane’s Burrrprint(2) HD is unmistakably a mixtapelittle distinguished%uFFFDfrom the half dozen or so the rapper offered for free last yearbut War.. more
Apr 17, 2010 4:02 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Diplo Gives Away Free Gucci Mane Mix
Ever on the pulse of these thingsor at least a swift beat or two behindPhiladelphia pioneer Diplo is the latest DJ to ride the Gucci Mane gold rush, offering a remix mixtape that gives the club treatment to cuts from the white hot (and oft-impriso.. more
Jan 12, 2010 6:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
