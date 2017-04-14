RSS

Gucci Mane

guccimane.jpg.jpe

Healthier, happier and thinner, redeemed rap icon Gucci Mane received a hero's welcome for not really doing all that much of anything. more

Apr 14, 2017 9:00 AM Concert Reviews

guccimane.jpg.jpe

Thursday, April 13 Gucci Mane w/ Playboi Carti and Dreezy @ The Rave, 8 p.m. Everybody loves a good comeback story, and last year Gucci Mane had the one to beat. After a years-long spiral of drug,This Week in Milwaukee more

Apr 11, 2017 2:33 PM This Week in Milwaukee

the_disclaimer.jpg.jpe

This Week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly half hour of culture chit-chat, we look ahead at the concert calendar for our annual spring concert preview. Joined by Milwaukee Record's Tyler Maas, who fills in for Ryan Schleicher, Matt Wild and I run .. more

Feb 23, 2017 9:20 PM On Music

rae_sremmurd.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Eric Rogers/The Rave

Rae Sremmurd’s sold-out debut at the Rave was an aspirational example of how much sheer fun a rap show can be. more

Oct 17, 2016 8:00 AM Concert Reviews

No Milwaukee rapper has had more success linking up with nationally renowned producers than Pizzle. Over the last couple of years, the workaholic rapper has recorded with Wiz Khalifa/Curren$y beatmaker Cardo and Ace Hood/Bobby Schmurda firebrand J.. more

Oct 30, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

artk.jpg.jpe

I’m Art Kumbalek and man oh man manischewitz what a world, ain’a? So how ’bout this for a headline I saw the other day somewheres: “Water could be flowing on Mars now.” What the fock. The story says “researchers have found clues that wa... more

Feb 12, 2014 4:14 AM Art for Art's Sake

img-waka-flocka-flame_164009169592.jpg.jpe

Waka Flocka Flame is checking into his hotel in Newport, Va., and as rap stars tend to do when they’re spotted in public, he’s caused a bit of a commotion. It’s only moments after he’s arrived when he’s mobbed more

Nov 4, 2013 5:14 PM Music Feature

gucci.jpg.jpe

Recording at an almost impossible pace, Gucci Mane reinvented himself in 2009 as the ultimate mixtape rapper, releasing more than a half dozen mixtapes that year, including several essential ones that made a case for him as one of the most inventi.. more

Apr 2, 2013 5:00 PM On Music

blogimage19371.jpe

In hindsight, Gucci Mane would have been better off at a smaller venue. In a sign of either the Atlanta rapper's falling star or the many miscalculations of the promoters who booked the show on short notice and did little to advertise it... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

blogimage19339.jpe

Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven't slowed Gucci Mane's productivity much. On top of his many mixtapes, the eccentric, material-minded rapper released three albums last year, including a record with his... more

Jul 20, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage8418.jpe

<p> Short notice is better than no notice: Gucci Mane will headline the Riverside Theater on Friday, July 20, the venue announced today. Two years of legal problems and rumors of mental illness haven\'t hindered the material-minded Atlanta rapper\.. more

Jul 3, 2012 6:00 PM On Music

blogimage6280.jpe

Troubled Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane yesterday celebrated his recent release from a mental institution by getting one of the ugliest face tattoos possible, a bright, giant triple-scoop ice cream cone that shoots lightening bolts. In happier times, t.. more

Jan 13, 2011 9:04 PM On Music

blogimage13513.jpe

Two of the city’s most veteran hip-hop DJs, DJ E Rich and Kid Cut Up, the later a founding member of the No Request crew and the co-host of WMSE’s Tuesday night hip-hop program “Mad Kids,” team up every Monday night at the Wicked H more

Jan 10, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10882.jpe

In 1516, Raphael painted La Donna Velata (The Woman With the Veil). Through June 6, the High Renaissance painter’s magnificent portrait is on display at the Milwaukee Art Museum (MAM) in a one-work exhibition titled more

May 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5198.jpe

From its crudely Photoshopped cover to its incessant DJ Holiday drops and erratic sound levels, Gucci Mane’s Burrrprint(2) HD is unmistakably a mixtapelittle distinguished%uFFFDfrom the half dozen or so the rapper offered for free last yearbut War.. more

Apr 17, 2010 4:02 PM On Music

blogimage4765.jpe

Ever on the pulse of these thingsor at least a swift beat or two behindPhiladelphia pioneer Diplo is the latest DJ to ride the Gucci Mane gold rush, offering a remix mixtape that gives the club treatment to cuts from the white hot (and oft-impriso.. more

Jan 12, 2010 6:51 PM On Music

blogimage9154.jpe

The singing quartet in the Skylight Opera Theatre’s Plaid Tidings won’t let the fact that they were killed in a car crash in the 1960s stop them from putting on the TV Christmas special they’ve always dreamed of. Getting past the ,Today more

Dec 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

New Brit in Town: Londonnative Mark Clements, the MilwaukeeRepertory Theater’s new Patrik, Age 1.5. ,Boris + Doris on the town more

Oct 21, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

Therewere many questions last fall regarding the fact that there was noMilwaukee Interna Shepherd Express ,Expresso more

Apr 22, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso

blogimage5198.jpe

The UWM Panthers basketball team takes on Cleveland State tonight with a 7 p.m. game at the U.S. Cellular Arena.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 17, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES