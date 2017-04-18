Guitarist
Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix: Live at George’s Club 20 (Dagger Records)
This music has been heard before—but not like this. The tracks on Live at George’s Club 20 with Curtis Knight featuring Jimi Hendrix recorded in the winter of 1965-1966, were released years ago in seriously compromised version by low-budget... more
Apr 18, 2017 1:48 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Patrice Williamson and Jon Wheatley: Comes Love: A Tribute to Ella Fitzgerald and Joe Pass (Riverlilly)
Electric guitar-vocal duos aren’t common in jazz anymore, but back in the day, Joe Pass and Ella Fitzgerald made several albums in that format. To mark the centennial of Fitzgerald’s birth, singer Patrice Williamson and guitarist Jon Wheatl... more
Apr 11, 2017 4:23 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Harriet Tubman: Araminta (Sunnyside)
On Araminta, guitarist Brandon Ross leads his jazz-black rock trio Harriet Tubman with bravura and unabashed love of vivid distortion, evoking what Sonny Sharrock might be doing if still alive, but with a more poetic control of sonics. Ross... more
Feb 21, 2017 2:48 PM Kevin Lynch Album Reviews
The Breath: Carry Your Kin (Real World)
The pedigree of the talent lending a hand to The Breath on their debut is impressive enough to warrant notice. Carry Your Kin was mixed by Tchad Blake, the innovative engineer-producer for Los Lobos and The Latin Playboys, and the studio-la... more
Jul 5, 2016 2:18 PM Morton Shlabotnik Album Reviews
Mike Fredrickson’s Revelation of Sight
Drop in at Brewed Café (1208 E. Brady St.) for stark, meticulous realist art. Decking the walls of this cozy, studious coffee shop are the oil paintings of Mike Fredrickson. The majority of the artworks depict familiar street more
Feb 13, 2013 5:14 PM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Yo La Tengo Will Not Be Around Forever
Yo La Tengo have just returned from a tour of West Coast record stores, part of an aggressive first-week push behind their new album, Fade, and guitarist Ira Kaplan is adjusting to the full schedule. “I think in this modern record age, ther... more
Jan 29, 2013 1:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Walking with Dinosaurs - The Live Experience
Jan 17, 2008 5:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Texar
Hot Cakes Gallery, 7 p.m. TEXAR is the latest project from Afghan Whigs
