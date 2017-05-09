Guy Ritchie
Film Clips: May 11, 2017
Loosely based on Arthurian legends, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword stars Charlie Hunnam as Arthur. Director Guy Ritchie takes liberties with the story while giving the film ye old comic-book twist. more
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
Despite some glaring weaknesses, The Man from U.N.C.L.E. provides color, character, action and an opportunity to escape into a place and time that—despite the looming threat of the Cold War—seems more fun than now. more
Young Sherlock
<p> The Guy Ritchie-Robert Downey Sherlock Holmes are entertaining Hollywood spectacles, but the sharpest recent rendition of Arthur Conan Doyle\'s mastermind comes in the form of the BBC series “Sherlock.” Its setting is now and Holmes is a tec.. more
Welcome to the Holy Land
A Mexico-raised, Chicago-based artist who takes cues from Salvador Dali and Bill Sienkiewicz, painter Luis De La Torre explores what it means to be a modern Mexican-American in his exhibition, “Welcome to the Holy Land,” which runs through ... more
