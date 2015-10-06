Gwar
This Week in Milwaukee: Oct. 8-14
A popular podcast, a comically bloody metal band, a crew of rising comedians and some rock-star magicians swing through Milwaukee this week. more
Oct 6, 2015 7:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
This Week in Milwaukee
Even by the anything-goes standard of modern world music, Delhi 2 Dublin's fusion of world sounds is pretty eccentric. The Canadian sextet electrifies traditional Celtic and Indian bhangra music with turntables and electronic sitars, rock g... more
Oct 27, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Celebrate Halloween with GWAR
Here's a costume contest where the judges are guaranteed to upstage the contestants: Members of the band GWAR will host a GWAR-themed costume contest during an appearance and in-store signing at the Exclusive Company on 5026 S. 74th St, in Greenfi.. more
Oct 20, 2010 8:04 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Beyond the Sea
Beyond the Sea was a labor of love for Kevin Spacey, but the film’s distribution amounted to a blink and miss proposition. Most of us missed it during its brief theatrical run. The 2004 film is out on DVD and will be shown July 10 on TV Guide Net.. more
Jul 8, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Defeat Tastes Almost Sweet
Thefirst week of the NCAA basketball tournament began well but ended sadlyfor local f Bananas, ,Sports more
Mar 25, 2009 12:00 AM Frank Clines More Sports
GWAR (10/31)
Coming to play LIVE at the Raveon Friday, October 31 at 8pm, is none other,Sponsored Events more
Oct 31, 2008 12:00 AM Jeff Matthias Sponsored Content