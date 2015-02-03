RSS

Gwen Stefani

musicgateway_bush_lioneldeluy.jpg.jpe

Photo by Lionel Deluy

How can somebody with a life as seemingly perfect as Gavin Rossdale’s write such anguished songs? more

Feb 3, 2015 9:57 PM Music Feature

blogimage2755.jpe

Five years after No Doubt went on hiatus while Gwen Stefani launched a larger-than-life solo career, the group has re-banded for a summer tour slated to stop at Summerfest for a July 2 headlining gig at the Marcus Amphitheater. No stranger to No D.. more

Feb 25, 2009 5:00 AM On Music

blogimage2851.jpe

Let the David Cook comparisons commence! Long the face of grunge-rock existential despair, one-time Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale has turned to warmer, lovelorn ballads on his “American Idol”-ish new solo album, Wanderlust. Tonight the Gwen Stefan... more

Jul 11, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage2755.jpe

InMarch, Milwaukee made its mark on the international world of Irishdance competition when two students from the Milwaukee area competed inthe 38th annual World Irish Dancing Championships in Belfast, Northern Ireland. Maggie Dunn, 19... more

Jul 2, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff

SOCIAL UPDATES