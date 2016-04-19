H.P. Lovecraft
The Winter, Sembene! & More: Home Movies/Out on Digital
One of the most cinematically compelling recent films in any genre, the enigmatic horror story by director Konstantinos Koutsoliotas, The Winter, depicts the porous boundary in the human imagination between fantasy and reality, past and pre... more
Apr 19, 2016 3:10 PM David Luhrssen Home Movies
The Art of Horror
Oct 13, 2015 1:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
The Lovecraft Anthology: Volume II (Abrams), ed. by Dan Lockwood
Fans of H.P. Lovecraft will recognize the author’s face in Paul Peart-Smith’s illustrations for “He,” a story drawn from the horror master’s unhappy sojourn in New York. Volume II in the project of transforming Lovecraft’s... more
Oct 4, 2012 4:43 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Lovecraft Anthology: Volume 1 (Abrams), edited by Dan Lockwood
H.P. Lovecraft probably didn't care for comic books, yet his remarkable stories at the cusp of horror and science fiction emerged from a parallel pulp-fanzine subculture. Transposing them into graphic stories seems only natural. The challen... more
May 1, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
Stubby’s Pub & Grub’s Milwaukee River Views
Now that the seemingly endless construction project on the Humboldt Avenue Bridge has come to a close, life is beginning to return to the neighborhood. Two restaurants, Bayou and Good Life, went out of business during construction, but thei... more
Sep 8, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
Lovecraft: Fear of the Unknown
A small circle of admirers mourned H.P. Lovecraft’s death in 1937, many of them pulp fiction writers familiar with his stories from horror and science fiction magazines. Seventy years later he was recognized as one of the 20th century’s most impo.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood