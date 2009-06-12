H1N1
A Win for Employers, Not Employees
Jun 12, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Kids Criticize Barrett's Paid Sick Days Opposition
If Mayor Tom Barrett had been at City Hall on Wednesday afternoon, he would have gotten an earful. A crowd organized by the working womens organization 9to5 gathered to call out the mayor for his opposition to the paid sick da.. more
May 7, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Get Back to School
Here's the official word from MPS: All MPS schools will be open Wednesday, May 6 Health Commissioner cancels closure orders All MPS schools will be open on Wednesday, May 6, according to a Milwauk.. more
May 5, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Update: MPS School Closure Information
MPS is providing a family-friendly guide to its swine-flu-related school closures, which now stand at 17. The guide is available in English, Spanish and Hmong. The city health commissioner has just closed Hamilton High, the MPSs la.. more
May 4, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Gossamer
First Stage's adaptation of Lois Lowry's Gossamer begins with a waif-like girl engaged in Gossamer ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments
Boy and Beast
Milwaukee Ballet, Milwaukee Youth Symphony Orchestra and First Stage Children Peter and the Wolf ,Theater more
Sep 11, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Theater 3 Comments
Indian Summer Festival
Traditional dances, music, weaving and pottery demonstrations, a daily pow-wow competition and robust American-Indian cuisine such as wild rice, buffalo venison and roasted corn are among the attractions at,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 5, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
LGBT Film/Video Festival
The Milwaukee LGBT Film/Video Festival kicks off its 10-day run tonight with a 7:30 p.m. s Were the World Mine ,Today in Milwaukee more
Sep 4, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee