Haggerty Art Museum
Arts Converge at Marquette University’s Joan of Arc Chapel
A team of faculty and students at Marquette University presents a free, multi-disciplinary work, Hearken to my Voice: Iron. Fire. Breath., celebrating Joan of Arc and her namesake chapel on campus, April 28-30. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:36 PM Joe Micholic A&E Feature 1 Comments
Interview with Brian Ulrich: Copia, Consumerism, and...American Girl Dolls?
Having awoken from its winter hibernation, a slew of newexhibitions are on display at Marquette’s Haggerty Museum of Art. I recently hadthe pleasure of chatting with photographer Brian Ulrich, whose “Copia – Retail,Thrift and Dark Stores, 2001-.. more
Jan 28, 2014 7:40 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
One Big Opening Reception
To launch the new exhibition “Branding Creativity,” a potpourri of art, theater, music and food too ample for a single location is being organized. Consequently, the self-styled art jamboree will take place on Friday, Jan. 24, as a sort ... more
Jan 22, 2014 1:44 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Patton Oswalt
It’s somewhat remarkable that Patton Oswalt has maintained a reputation as one of the most praised alternative/independent comics of his time, given his involvement in such rivaled commercial institutions as “MADtv” and more
Feb 20, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee