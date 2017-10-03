Haggerty Museum Of Art
Refugees, the Apocalypse and the American Dream at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Three exhibitions opening at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art on Oct. 6 reaffirm the institution’s commitment to staging socially conscious, conversation-inducing exhibitions. more
Oct 3, 2017
Art Museums in the 21st Century
As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more
Sep 5, 2017
Nohl Fellowship Exhibit at the Haggerty Museum Explores History and Identity
The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more
Aug 29, 2017
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. Offers Walking Tours of Neighborhoods Citywide
Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more
Jul 25, 2017
‘Middle Child: Photographs’ Questions Binary Identity
“Middle Child: Photographs," an exhibition of self-portraits that finds Alex Orellana adopting hairstyles, clothes, postures and mannerisms that read either masculine or feminine, runs April 28-June 25 at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 Un... more
Apr 25, 2017
Saving Our Democracy: April 6-12, 2017
Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more
Apr 4, 2017
John Michael Kohler Arts Center takes 'The Road Less Travelled'
The Kohler Art Center opens a yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," with a Feb. 25th reception; “What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film" screens at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Feb. 23; an... more
Feb 21, 2017
Activism and Intercultural Dialogue at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Among the art show highlights currently on display are three new exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that treat the themes of activism and intercultural dialogue: “We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent,” “Loo... more
Jan 31, 2017
The Human Body ‘ON DISPLAY’
In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art hosts a performance of “ON DISPLAY/ ‘MILWAUKEE’” on Saturday, Dec. 3. more
Nov 29, 2016
Five Local Artists Awarded Nohl Fellowships
The artists selected for the 2016-2017 cycle of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists are Jesse McLean, Joseph Mougel, Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy and Brooke Thiele. more
Nov 22, 2016
What Goes on at the Haggerty Museum of Art
Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art is not just an art museum. Yes, it can boast works of the likes of Rembrandt, Rauschenberg and Renoir, but it also seeks to address local cultural and societal issues, taking its cue from its parent instit... more
Sep 6, 2016
The Museum of Art at Work
Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more
Aug 30, 2016
Busy Summer of Exhibits at the Haggerty Museum
Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more
Jun 7, 2016
Milwaukee’s ‘WATERMARKS’
Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more
May 24, 2016
‘Reading Women’ Focuses on the Legacy of Feminine Creativity
The Haggerty Museum of Art features Carrie Schneider’s “Reading Women” along with “Page Turners: Women and Letters,” “Bijinga: Picturing Women in Japanese Prints” and “Joan of Arc: Highlights from the Permanent Collection” throu... more
Mar 29, 2016
Alfred Bader Collection at Timothy Cobb Fine Arts
In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more
Feb 16, 2016
Marquette’s Haggerty Museum has a New Director
Off the Cuff sits down with the newly appointed director of the Haggerty Museum of Art, Susan Longhenry, to discuss her background and future directions for the museum. more
Dec 8, 2015
Cultural Questions: What is Hispanic?
The exhibition “What Is Hispanic?” shows at the Haggerty Museum of Art on the Marquette University campus through Dec. 23. The exhibit poses an intriguing question about identity which can be endlessly parsed and perhaps never fully answ... more
Sep 29, 2015
Brew City Bombshells Get Tiki at Summer’s End
The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more
Sep 16, 2015
‘Current Tendencies’ at Haggerty Museum
Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more
Jul 28, 2015