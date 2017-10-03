RSS

Haggerty Museum Of Art

HaggertyLogo.jpg

Three exhibitions opening at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art on Oct. 6 reaffirm the institution’s commitment to staging socially conscious, conversation-inducing exhibitions. more

Oct 3, 2017 2:00 PM Visual Arts

fallfineartsguide.jpg.jpe

As the 21st century accelerates into the future art museums, whose traditional mission has been to preserve the past, obliged to keep abreast? And, if yes, how do they achieve this without diminishing their core objective? more

Sep 5, 2017 3:28 PM A&E Feature

artreview_haggerty_c.jpg.jpe

The Nohl Fellowship exhibition at the Haggerty Museum of Art showcases recent work of artists who received this prestigious award in 2016. The exhibit focuses on identity and history. more

Aug 29, 2017 3:52 PM Visual Arts

walkingtours.jpg.jpe

Historic Milwaukee, Inc. offers walking tours of Downtown and various neighborhoods every day of the week. more

Jul 25, 2017 2:33 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_alexorellana .jpg.jpe

“Middle Child: Photographs," an exhibition of self-portraits that finds Alex Orellana adopting hairstyles, clothes, postures and mannerisms that read either masculine or feminine, runs April 28-June 25 at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 Un... more

Apr 25, 2017 3:16 PM Visual Arts

glennhalog.jpg.jpe

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump adminis... more

Apr 4, 2017 2:21 PM Saving Our Democracy

jkmacjewelhome.jpg.jpe

The Kohler Art Center opens a yearlong exhibition series, “The Road Less Travelled," with a Feb. 25th reception; “What Was Always Yours and Never Lost: Indigenous Experimental Film" screens at the Haggerty Museum of Art on Feb. 23; an... more

Feb 21, 2017 1:34 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_haggerty_a.jpg.jpe

Among the art show highlights currently on display are three new exhibitions at Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art that treat the themes of activism and intercultural dialogue: “We Can Make It: The Prints of Corita Kent,” “Loo... more

Jan 31, 2017 2:32 PM Visual Arts

artpreview_toryfolliard_b.jpg.jpe

In celebration of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art hosts a performance of “ON DISPLAY/ ‘MILWAUKEE’” on Saturday, Dec. 3. more

Nov 29, 2016 3:21 PM Visual Arts

josephmougel.jpg.jpe

The artists selected for the 2016-2017 cycle of the Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowship for Individual Artists are Jesse McLean, Joseph Mougel, Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy and Brooke Thiele. more

Nov 22, 2016 1:40 PM Visual Arts

haggerty-museum-of-art.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art is not just an art museum. Yes, it can boast works of the likes of Rembrandt, Rauschenberg and Renoir, but it also seeks to address local cultural and societal issues, taking its cue from its parent instit... more

Sep 6, 2016 2:20 PM Fall Arts Guide

offthecuff_james.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff interviews James R. Kieselburg II, director of the Grohmann Museum, among the world’s only art museums focused on the subject of people at work and the places of their employment. Kieselburg discusses what makes the museum uniq... more

Aug 30, 2016 2:54 PM Off the Cuff

artpreview_haggerty.jpg.jpe

Two exhibitions take up residence in Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art for the summer semester. These are “HMA DNA: Collection Highlights,” which is a broad selection of works from the museum’s extensive collection acquired o... more

Jun 7, 2016 3:57 PM Visual Arts

conniff_leaves_detail_web.jpg.jpe

Marquette University’s Haggerty Museum of Art takes part in the interdisciplinary, city-wide, public art project “WATERMARKS: An Atlas of Water and the City of Milwaukee,” an educational map about local water developed by environmental a... more

May 24, 2016 3:13 PM Visual Arts

artreview_haggerty_b.jpg.jpe

The Haggerty Museum of Art features Carrie Schneider’s “Reading Women” along with “Page Turners: Women and Letters,” “Bijinga: Picturing Women in Japanese Prints” and “Joan of Arc: Highlights from the Permanent Collection” throu... more

Mar 29, 2016 3:19 PM Visual Arts

In “The Detective’s Eye,” the Timothy Cobb Gallery has compiled 17th-19th century portraits, landscapes and genre paintings from the collection of Alfred Bader Fine Arts. The show opens with a reception on Friday, Feb. 19, from 6-9 p.m. ... more

Feb 16, 2016 4:15 PM Visual Arts

offthecuff_susanlonghenry_b.jpg.jpe

Off the Cuff sits down with the newly appointed director of the Haggerty Museum of Art, Susan Longhenry, to discuss her background and future directions for the museum. more

Dec 8, 2015 8:24 PM Off the Cuff

artreview_haggerty_b.jpg.jpe

The exhibition “What Is Hispanic?” shows at the Haggerty Museum of Art on the Marquette University campus through Dec. 23. The exhibit poses an intriguing question about identity which can be endlessly parsed and perhaps never fully answ... more

Sep 29, 2015 7:46 PM Visual Arts

The Brew City Bombshells Burlesque are holding on to summer for as long as it’s still technically here. The burlesque entertainment group has included the dance talents with names like Vee Valentine, Polly Amour, Anetta Vendetta and the hula.. more

Sep 16, 2015 11:00 AM Theater

artreview_haggerty_b.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Haggerty Museum

Metaphorical reaches of landscape thread through the exhibition “Current Tendencies IV: Topography Transformed” at Milwaukee’s Haggerty Museum of Art. more

Jul 28, 2015 6:12 PM Visual Arts

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES