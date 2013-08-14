Haggerty
Inspiration From the Masters
The Haggerty Museum of Art—nestled on the edge of Marquette University’s beautifully landscaped Central Mall between Wisconsin and Clybourn avenues, and 12th and 13th streets—presents “Current Tendencies III.” This dynamic group exhibiti... more
Aug 14, 2013 12:15 AM Selena Milewski Visual Arts
Haggerty Highlights Milwaukee Artists in 'Current Tendencies II'
Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art presents the second edition of an exhibition focusing on local contemporary art. “Current Tendencies II: Artists from Milwaukee” reveals extraordinary work, including personal sketchbooks by ... more
Aug 23, 2011 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts
Checking-In With The Stage Poets
I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more
Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Immersion in Film
Immersion in Film In a new exhibit at the Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Stop. Look. Listen: An Exhibition of Video Works,” more than a dozen international video artists challenge society’s perception,Art more
Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Peggy Sue Dunigan Visual Arts 2 Comments