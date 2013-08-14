RSS

Haggerty

The Haggerty Museum of Art—nestled on the edge of Marquette University’s beautifully landscaped Central Mall between Wisconsin and Clybourn avenues, and 12th and 13th streets—presents “Current Tendencies III.” This dynamic group exhibiti... more

Aug 14, 2013 12:15 AM Visual Arts

Marquette University's Haggerty Museum of Art presents the second edition of an exhibition focusing on local contemporary art. “Current Tendencies II: Artists from Milwaukee” reveals extraordinary work, including personal sketchbooks by ... more

Aug 23, 2011 12:00 AM Visual Arts

I can’t find any proof of it, but I’m pretty sure locally-bred nonlinear intellectual Matt Cook once said that DaVinci had invented a working helicopter long before they’d ever come up with a practical airplane. I don’t know if this is true and I .. more

Aug 31, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

Immersion in Film In a new exhibit at the Haggerty Museum of Art, titled “Stop. Look. Listen: An Exhibition of Video Works,” more than a dozen international video artists challenge society’s perception,Art more

Oct 24, 2008 12:00 AM Visual Arts 2 Comments

