RSS

Hailee Steinfeld

fantasticbeasts.jpg.jpe

Bleed for This is the amazing true account of Vinny Paz (Miles Teller), a boxer cut down in his prime. While struggling to win the champ’s belt, talented Vinny made self-destructive decisions—one of which leads to a car accident breaking th... more

Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Film Clips

Bad actions have terrible consequences when a lavish-living lawyer (Michael Fassbender) falls into the orbit of the drug traffickers he represents. Written by Cormac McCarthy (No Country for Old Men) and directed by Ridley Scott, The Counse... more

Mar 15, 2014 4:15 AM Home Movies

film2.jpg.jpe

In the middle of a high-stakes operation in Belgrade, Serbia, a U.S. mission to thwart the sale of a dirty bomb by a pair of international masterminds known as the Wolf and the Albino, CIA agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) stops to call hi... more

Feb 24, 2014 1:17 AM Film Reviews

Upon learning that he suffers from a terminal disorder, Secret Service agent Ethan Renner (Kevin Costner) resigns his post to spend time with his wife (Connie Nielsen) and daughter (Hailee Steinfeld). Then Renner is told he’ll be given an a... more

Feb 19, 2014 4:59 PM Film Clips

In the near future, pubescent Andrew “Ender” Wiggin (Asa Butterfield) is recruited to Battle School where he and other kids are trained to fight against a hostile extraterrestrial race known as Formics. Col. Graff (Harrison Ford) command... more

Oct 30, 2013 1:22 AM Film Clips

SOCIAL UPDATES