Hales Corners

Photo by Jenna Graham

After returning home from her second Olympics, U.S. speed skater Alyson Dudek considers what the future holds. more

Feb 27, 2015 3:50 PM More Sports

Mia Famiglia / via Facebook

Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more

Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Around MKE

Soup-lovers in the Washington Heights area will rejoice over the news that the Soup Market has opened a new location at 5330 W. Vliet St. Serving up the same delicious soups that have made their Public Market, Bay View and Hales Corners sto... more

Nov 12, 2013 11:45 PM Dining Preview

Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more

Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM Dining Preview

Charles “Shake” Bouchon thought that escaping to exotic Belize and opening a small restaurant on the beach would be the perfect way to leave behind his life of crime. However, trouble seems to follow Shake, the lead character in Lou Berney.... more

Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Books

Tucked away off MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from what might be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubator... more

Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 1 Comments

Once again, our friend at Newsradio 620 WTMJ (a subsidiary of Journal Communications) gets the story wrong. On Monday morning, while commenting on the state budget, Charlie Sykes reported that the Shepherd Express was designated by the state Leg.. more

Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Daily Dose

One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more

Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM More Sports

Peace advocate, poet and former educator and nurse Amy Stonemark isquick to draw a distin Tell me about the event you’re promoting for Peace Action. ,Off the Cuff more

Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Off the Cuff 3 Comments

Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more

Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM News Features 1 Comments

Wow! On Friday the Olympic Games opened in Beijing’s National Stadium with an unforgettable spectacle. The sequence of live performances was aided by a few wires a la Crouching Tiger, Hidden Drag and enough pyrotechnics to burn-up the planet bu.. more

Aug 9, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Politicians should read scienc Wisconsin Law Journal ,Expresso more

Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Expresso

