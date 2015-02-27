Hales Corners
Playing the Field: Alyson Dudek
After returning home from her second Olympics, U.S. speed skater Alyson Dudek considers what the future holds. more
Feb 27, 2015 3:50 PM Nicole Haase More Sports
Mia Famiglia Closed, New Restaurant Coming
Mia Famiglia inHales Corners has closed, and its chef is working to open a new restaurant inWaukesha this spring. Tom White Jr. says the new restaurant at 225 South St.will have a condensed menu of small plates, sandwiches and seasonal items. T.. more
Feb 13, 2015 4:50 PM Lacey Muszynski Around MKE
Soup Market Opens in Washington Heights
Soup-lovers in the Washington Heights area will rejoice over the news that the Soup Market has opened a new location at 5330 W. Vliet St. Serving up the same delicious soups that have made their Public Market, Bay View and Hales Corners sto... more
Nov 12, 2013 11:45 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Preview
Supper Club Dining in Hales Corners
Supper clubs were once the places to go for a good meal in Milwaukee and surrounding areas. They didn’t serve fast food; they were sit-down restaurants with full bars but without an air of exclusivity. Supper clubs... more
Oct 1, 2012 10:26 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Berney's Wild, Twisting 'Whiplash River'
Charles “Shake” Bouchon thought that escaping to exotic Belize and opening a small restaurant on the beach would be the perfect way to leave behind his life of crime. However, trouble seems to follow Shake, the lead character in Lou Berney.... more
Jul 23, 2012 12:00 AM Jenni Herrick Books
Sheena Luckett-Dodd’s Boutique Revolution
Tucked away off MCTS bus Route 21 on North Avenue, more than a stone’s throw from what might be considered Milwaukee’s fashion district, Boutique Revolution and Gallery (5209 W. North Ave.) offers a haven for art and community, an incubator... more
Jun 14, 2010 12:00 AM Lora Nigro Off the Cuff 1 Comments
Jerk of the Day: Charlie Sykes
Once again, our friend at Newsradio 620 WTMJ (a subsidiary of Journal Communications) gets the story wrong. On Monday morning, while commenting on the state budget, Charlie Sykes reported that the Shepherd Express was designated by the state Leg.. more
Jun 29, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
In honor of the draft
One of my all-time favorite You Tube's - a history of awful draft picks by the New York Jets more
Apr 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
The Path to Peace
Peace advocate, poet and former educator and nurse Amy Stonemark isquick to draw a distin Tell me about the event you’re promoting for Peace Action. ,Off the Cuff more
Oct 2, 2008 12:00 AM Angelina Krahn Off the Cuff 3 Comments
Democrats Challenge Ryan’s Congressional Seat
Republican Congressman Paul Ryan may feel that his southern Wisconsin district is safe. Shepherd’s ,News Features more
Aug 27, 2008 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
Chinese Spectacle
Wow! On Friday the Olympic Games opened in Beijing’s National Stadium with an unforgettable spectacle. The sequence of live performances was aided by a few wires a la Crouching Tiger, Hidden Drag and enough pyrotechnics to burn-up the planet bu.. more
Aug 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Lead Paint Red Herring
QUOTE OF THE WEEK: “Politicians should read scienc Wisconsin Law Journal ,Expresso more
Mar 26, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso