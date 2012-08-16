Hamburger
Tosa's Eclectic North Avenue Grill
Open since April, the North Avenue Grill (7225 W. North Ave., Wauwatosa) brings high quality and 21st-century variety to a classic diner format. The lunch counter is lined with swivel stools and there are comfortable booths along the facing... more
Aug 16, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview
Leading Ladies With Bay Players
Ken Ludwig's comedy Leading Ladies is fun. It's a vintage farce written not to long ago about a couple of actors who wind up having to dress in drag to make some money via an elderly woman on her death bed and a will . . . the show recently ha.. more
Sep 28, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Short Orders (Sobelman's Tallgrass Grill)
Thename Sobelman’s Tallgrass Grill (1952 N. Farwell Ave.) will ring a bellwith anyone who loves a good hamburger. In the ’90s, Dave Sobelmantransformed his namesake bar at the rim of the M,Dining Out more
Jul 22, 2009 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Dining Preview 3 Comments