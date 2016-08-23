RSS

Hank Williams

Marking Kris Kristofferson’s 80th birthday this summer, Legacy has issued a 16-CD box set, The Complete Monument & Columbia Albums Collection, which covers his work through 1981. In addition to his first 11 studio albums, The Complete Colle... more

Aug 23, 2016 2:47 PM Album Reviews

Hank Williams was a country music star but he was also a comet, streaking across the horizon of American popular culture in the early 1950s. He recorded more

Jul 3, 2014 1:16 AM Album Reviews

The lost highway of which Hank Williams sang is the visual motif in The Last Ride, a fictionalized story of that final road trip ending in Williams’ death on New Year’s Day, 1953. Told from the perspective of the naïve kid (Jesse more

Jun 20, 2013 1:21 PM Home Movies

Independent record shops in big cities like Chicago and New York reported strong sales and even long lines during the third annual Record Store Day on Saturday. In Milwaukee, things were a little more subduedthere didn't appear to be any risk of .. more

Apr 19, 2010 4:26 PM On Music

As a performer and composer of country songs, Hank Williams had absolute, rock-solid consistency. Williams’ writing credentials have never been in question, and with Hank Williams Revealed—the second three-CD set of songs intended for one-t... more

Feb 23, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

Aug 1, 2009 4:00 AM Theater

When Hank Williams died at the age of 29 he had released 61 songs. In spite of this relati The Health & Happiness Shows ,CD Reviews more

Jan 19, 2009 12:00 AM Album Reviews

  Ry Cooder's California trilogy started purposefully and thematically with Chavez Ra Chavez Ravine ,CD Reviews more

Oct 10, 2008 12:00 AM Album Reviews 6 Comments

