Hannah Higgins
Interview with Alison Knowles and Hannah Higgins
Tyler Friedman: You’vereferred to yourself a number of times as a member of Fluxus. Many artistsreject these labels, classifications, and –isms, feeling that they’reunnecessarily restrictive or just marketing tools. Of course the word ’Fluxus’.. more
Nov 22, 2013 8:04 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Interview with Alison Knowles and Hannah Higgins
Conventionally, the interviewer issupposed to be as absent from the process and product as possible. The event isregarded as a sort of verbal homerun derby. The interviewer’s task is to lob apoem of a pitch over the heart of the pla.. more
Nov 15, 2013 11:02 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Trapper Schoepp: Lived and Moved, Ready for More
“Milwaukee is a great city, with all these great clubs,” says Trapper Schoepp, “but unfortunately it’s really hard to play out a lot when the frontman of your band can’t even buy a drink at a bar.”It’s a sentime more
Feb 3, 2010 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Prana Trio
The Singing Image of Fire ,CD Reviews more
Feb 2, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Album Reviews