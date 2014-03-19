Hanson Dodge Creative
Boris and Doris On the Town
Banding Together: Fans of The Mike Benign Compulsion poured into Shank Hall for the album release party of Here’s How It Works. Mike Benign rocked the crowd with his original songs more
Mar 19, 2014 1:25 AM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE
Fluxus Moves to Milwaukee
Fluxus won’t sit still and behave itself. Consequently, it is difficult to define what exactly Fluxus was, is, and will be. But, true to the term, it’s an art movement that keeps moving. The like-minded international community of subversive... more
Nov 6, 2013 12:20 AM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Tasting Triumph: A beautiful spring day did not deter more than 1,500 hungry and thirsty visitors from attending the Shepherd Express’ first Stein and Dine Beer, Cheese, and Sausage Festival. Guests sipped and more
Apr 29, 2013 4:04 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE