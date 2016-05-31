Happy Birthday
Cage The Elephant Come Into Their Own
After two hit albums that were musical works-in-progress, the Kentucky-based band Cage The Elephant has hit its stride in recent years. The band’s produced a new album, Tell Me I’m Pretty, and will be performing at Milwaukee’s Eagle Ballroo... more
May 31, 2016 4:25 PM Alan Sculley Music Feature
Audition For The Lemurs
stablished earlier this year, Maria Pretzl and Nate Schardin’s Traveling Lemur Productions, LLC is an organization which will be focussing on “video production & theatrical services.” Cool. Curtains would like to deliver a hearty welcome .. more
Jun 15, 2015 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
This Week in Milwaukee
The songwriters on this double-bill are united by the self-released nature of their music and the appearance of their songs on programs like “Grey’s Anatomy.”Greg Laswell fronted the short-lived rock band Shillglen before breaking out more
Jul 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee