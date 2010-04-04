RSS

Happy Days

Complexly understated: This describes artist Truman Lowe's sensitive personality and three-dimensional sculptures. The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor spent a few moments discussing his art at his solo exhibition, which recently opened a.. more

Apr 4, 2010 12:44 AM Visual Arts

Mar 19, 2010 3:48 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5109.jpe

Sitcom pioneer Garry Marshall returned to his best-loved characters to write an original s Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5095.jpe

Sitcom pioneer Garry Marshall returned to his best-loved characters to write an original s Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5075.jpe

“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 7, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

blogimage5069.jpe

“Feel good” even by the generous standards of musical theater, Happy Days: The Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more

Jan 6, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

Damn it's fun to be a fan this week!Also, a poster over at Brewerfan.net had this to say:          Bold prediction: we will look back on this the same way we look back on Ned Yost's home run against Boston in 1982.Except, you know, Prince doesn't.. more

Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM More Sports

Unlike just about everyone I know, I was a proponent of building a "Bronze Fonz" statue in downtown Milwaukee. After all, there are worse brands to associate your city with than "Happy Days," and public art is almost always a welcome addition in m.. more

Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage3316.jpe

Love it or hate it, the high-profile Bronze Fonz statue is nearly complete and gearing up Shepherd. ,Today in Milwaukee more

Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Leon’s Frozen Custard 3131 S. 27th St. 383-1784 Really, you Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments

blogimage1436.jpe

Detroit’s Major Indoor Soccer Team, the Detroit Ignition, was only formed two years You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more

Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES