Happy Days
Truman Lowe's Thunder @ MWA
Complexly understated: This describes artist Truman Lowe's sensitive personality and three-dimensional sculptures. The University of Wisconsin-Madison professor spent a few moments discussing his art at his solo exhibition, which recently opened a.. more
Apr 4, 2010 12:44 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
BREAKING: Open Book Co-op in Shorewood to Close
Mar 19, 2010 3:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Happy Days: The Musical
Sitcom pioneer Garry Marshall returned to his best-loved characters to write an original s Happy Days: The Musical ,Today in Milwaukee more
Jan 9, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
PRINCED!!!
Damn it's fun to be a fan this week!Also, a poster over at Brewerfan.net had this to say: Bold prediction: we will look back on this the same way we look back on Ned Yost's home run against Boston in 1982.Except, you know, Prince doesn't.. more
Sep 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
About that Bronze Fonz Statue...
Unlike just about everyone I know, I was a proponent of building a "Bronze Fonz" statue in downtown Milwaukee. After all, there are worse brands to associate your city with than "Happy Days," and public art is almost always a welcome addition in m.. more
Aug 19, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Bronze Fonz Celebration
Love it or hate it, the high-profile Bronze Fonz statue is nearly complete and gearing up Shepherd. ,Today in Milwaukee more
Aug 19, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
BEST FROZEN CUSTARD STAND
Leon’s Frozen Custard 3131 S. 27th St. 383-1784 Really, you Juno ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 11, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008 1 Comments
Milwaukee Wave vs. Detroit Ignition
Detroit’s Major Indoor Soccer Team, the Detroit Ignition, was only formed two years You’re Awful, I Love You ,Today in Milwaukee more
Mar 30, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 2 Comments