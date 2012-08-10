RSS

Harriet Callier

blogimage8515.jpe

The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more

Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Daily Dose

blogimage19266.jpe

Residents of Milwaukee's North Side, Riverwest and Shorewood will elect a new representative in the state Assembly... more

Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM News Features 5 Comments

blogimage8515.jpe

Sois Kelly Clarkson the Barton Fink of pop music, contractually obligatedto crank out fl My December, ,Concert Reviews more

Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Concert Reviews 1 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES