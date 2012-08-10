RSS
Harriet Callier
Harriet Callier Leaves the Race—And Ratchets Up the Tension in Assembly District 10
The race for the open 10th Assembly District seat has gotten so ugly I hate to even write about it. The accusations of race-baiting and directions to vote for people “who look like you” have gotten out of hand.<br /><br />It\'s gotten even worse t.. more
Aug 10, 2012 5:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Democratic Candidates for Assembly District 10's Open Seat
Residents of Milwaukee's North Side, Riverwest and Shorewood will elect a new representative in the state Assembly... more
Jul 11, 2012 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 5 Comments
Kelly Clarkson @ The Milwaukee Theatre
Sois Kelly Clarkson the Barton Fink of pop music, contractually obligatedto crank out fl My December, ,Concert Reviews more
Oct 28, 2009 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 1 Comments
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!