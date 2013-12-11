RSS

Harry Belafonte

 In themiddle of a bar mitzvah or a wedding reception, as the mood sags and guestsbegin to contemplate making their excuses, the band strikes up a familiarmelody. Suddenly the dance floor fills with partygoers doing the circ.. more

Dec 11, 2013 1:54 PM I Hate Hollywood

“G O T / I T (Get Out of Town/In Transition)” is the largely tongue-in-cheek title of a dance concert by two choreographers with strong Milwaukee ties who've just left town. Elizabeth Johnson, founder and artistic more

Dec 20, 2012 4:10 PM Classical Music

Mention Harry Belafonte and most of us will sing out: “Day-oh!” Somehow, the polished Caribbean cry of the “Banana Boat Song” has drowned out the rest of a remarkable career. The documentary <em>Sing Your Song</em> (out on DVD) is clearly the auth.. more

Jun 2, 2012 11:48 AM I Hate Hollywood

<p> The Nixon Administration broke diplomatic relations with Sweden in 1972 after its prime minister denounced the human cost of U.S. air raids over Vietnam. <em>TV Guide</em>, published by Nixon's patron Walter Annenberg, ran a cover story conde.. more

Jan 6, 2012 2:09 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage9778.jpe

On her second album, Jen Gloeckner digresses occasionally into the elastic whiplash chords of rock, or slips into a harsh-tongued vocal emulation of Americana. Mostly, Mouth of Mars is a layered, largely acoustic sequence of soundscapes inv... more

Feb 8, 2010 12:00 AM Album Reviews

If votersstill feel the same way a year from now, the midterm consequences for theDemocr %uFFFD 2009 Creators.com. ,News Features more

Oct 13, 2009 12:00 AM News Features

blogimage7769.jpe

Greendaleresidents have long been familiar with the name Ricardo’s—and thespecialty thin-crust pizza it’s been serving for 40 years. In 2006, asecond location opened, this time on a ,Dining Out more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES