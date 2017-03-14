RSS

Harry And Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center

“Where previously racist rhetoric was looked down upon and sidelined, we now have an administration that has normalized it. This is very dangerous," says Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition. Munjed Ahmad, a ... more

“The Art of Me,” presented by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Upstream Arts, is a program designed to give individuals with disabilities an opportunity to share their singular perspective with the public ... more

Photo by John Earle

Spy novel writer Daniel Silva will appear at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center on Monday, July 6. more

jccmilwaukee.org

The Shepherd Express’ Heroes of the Week applauds Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), which offers an array of no-cost, paid and membership health, fitness, wellness, social, art and education programs for everyone, no... more

Short Takes: Comedian Martin Short and all his alter egos performed to a thrilled crowd at the Pabst Theater. The event was the third “Laugh It Up Milwaukee,” this year benefiting the MACC more

