Harry And Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center
Milwaukee Responds to the Rising Tide of Hatred
“Where previously racist rhetoric was looked down upon and sidelined, we now have an administration that has normalized it. This is very dangerous," says Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition. Munjed Ahmad, a ... more
Mar 14, 2017 4:45 PM David Luhrssen News Features 14 Comments
Repairing the World with ‘The Art of Me’
“The Art of Me,” presented by the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC) and Upstream Arts, is a program designed to give individuals with disabilities an opportunity to share their singular perspective with the public ... more
Feb 9, 2016 1:52 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
More Intrigue from Daniel Silva
Spy novel writer Daniel Silva will appear at the Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center on Monday, July 6. more
Jun 30, 2015 8:15 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Volunteers
The Shepherd Express’ Heroes of the Week applauds Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (JCC), which offers an array of no-cost, paid and membership health, fitness, wellness, social, art and education programs for everyone, no... more
Dec 23, 2014 11:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Boris and Doris On the Town
Short Takes: Comedian Martin Short and all his alter egos performed to a thrilled crowd at the Pabst Theater. The event was the third “Laugh It Up Milwaukee,” this year benefiting the MACC more
Jan 22, 2014 11:40 PM None - Do Not Delete Around MKE