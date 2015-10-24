RSS

The Haunting

rosemarysbaby.jpg.jpe

Still From Rosemary's Baby

The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more

Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments

film_crimson.jpg.jpe

Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more

Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM Film Reviews

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more

Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Books

blogimage17628.jpe

The narrow road winds through bleak country, devoid of life for many miles save the squawking sea gulls overhead... more

Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

