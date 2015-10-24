The Haunting
Five Great Films for Halloween
The past haunting the present, thepresence of evil in a world that wants to make nice—there’s something aboutlate October in the Northern Hemisphere that puts us in the mood to contemplatethe shadow cast by reality. With their.. more
Oct 24, 2015 4:36 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood 1 Comments
Crimson Peak
Though Guillermo del Toro’s Crimson Peak may not be a great ghost film when compared to such films as The Haunting, it nevertheless leaves vivid impressions of a gothic world furnished with continual reminders that death is the shadow cast ... more
Oct 20, 2015 9:24 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Prairie Wolves
Tragically, shootings in small town America have become all too frequent. Author Thomas Maltman chronicles one community’s reaction to a deadly shooting in his new book Little Wolves. This meditation on violence centers more
Jan 17, 2013 4:18 PM Jenni Herrick Books
The Woman in Black
The narrow road winds through bleak country, devoid of life for many miles save the squawking sea gulls overhead... more
Feb 7, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews